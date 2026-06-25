FIFA World Cup: Morocco makes history, achieves most wins, goals by an African nation in tournament history

Atlanta [US], June 25 (ANI): Morocco made history following their FIFA World Cup clash against Haiti, as they not only secured the round of 32 qualification in style, but also became only the third African nation to do it in consecutive FIFA World Cup editions.

Advertisement

Morocco secured a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Haiti in an entertaining FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash in Atlanta, coming from behind twice to confirm their place in the World Cup Round of 32 as group runners-up.

Advertisement

As per OptaJoe, Morocco is the third African nation to reach the WC knockout stages in successive campaigns, after Nigeria (1994 and 1998) and Ghana (2006 and 2010). In their previous World Cup, Morocco made it to the semifinals, becoming the first-ever African nation to reach the FIFA World Cup semifinals.

Advertisement

They have also set two more records, for most goals scored by an African nation in FIFA WC history, with 26, as per the official handle of Confederation of African Football (CAF), and most wins by an African nation in FIFA World Cup history, with seven, as per ESPN Africa.

Morocco finished as group runners-up in their group C, with two wins and a draw, the same points and win-loss record as Brazil.

Advertisement

Coming to the match, Haiti made a dream start, shocking Morocco in the 10th minute. Lenny Joseph reacted quickly inside the box after a dangerous cross from Jean-Kevin Duverne, with the ball deflecting off goalkeeper Yassine Bounou for an own goal to give Haiti a 1-0 lead. Notably, the goal marked Haiti's first at the World Cup in 52 years.

Morocco pushed forward in search of an equaliser and eventually found it in the 39th minute when Achraf Hakimi scored from close range after Bilal El Khannouss' effort was saved and rebounded into his path.

The match remained open and dramatic, and Haiti struck again just before the break. Wilson Isidor produced a stunning long-range curling effort in the 43rd minute to restore Haiti's lead at 2-1. However, Morocco responded almost immediately, with Ismael Saibari finishing a well-placed cross from Hakimi in stoppage time to level the match at 2-2 going into halftime.

Morocco dominated possession in the second half, controlling around 70% of the ball and creating several chances, but Haiti defended resiliently with goalkeeper Johny Placide making key saves to keep the score level. Despite their control, Morocco had to rely on tactical changes to break through.

The turning point came after substitutions around the 70th minute, with Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine added to increase attacking intensity. Rahimi made an immediate impact, scoring in the 78th minute after pouncing on a loose ball from a corner to put Morocco ahead for the first time.

As Haiti pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Morocco struck on the counter in the 89th minute. Rahimi turned provider this time, delivering a low cut-back for Gessime Yassine to finish into an empty net, sealing a 4-2 win.

Morocco finished strongly with 22 shots and 11 on target, according to the FIFA website, while Haiti exited the tournament with pride after a spirited performance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)