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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup: Morocco's overseas-born starting XI creates history in draw against Brazil

FIFA World Cup: Morocco's overseas-born starting XI creates history in draw against Brazil

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ANI
Updated At : 10:03 AM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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New York [US], June 14 (ANI): Morocco became the first team in FIFA World Cup history to field a starting XI made up entirely of players born outside the country, and the landmark selection was vindicated with an impressive 1-1 draw against five-time champions Brazil in their Group C opener at MetLife Stadium here on Saturday (Local Time).

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The historic line-up showcased the global spread of Moroccan football talent. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was born in Montreal, Canada, while defenders Achraf Hakimi and Chadi Riad were born in Madrid and Palma in Spain, respectively.

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Centre-back Issa Diop was born in Toulouse, France, and full-back Noussair Mazraoui in Leiderdorp, Netherlands.

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Morocco's midfield also reflected the depth of its diaspora. Ayyoub Bouaddi, born in Senlis, France, partnered with Nancy-born Neil El Aynaoui, while Bilal El Khannouss and Chemsdine Talbi were born in Molenbeek and Sambreville in Belgium, respectively.

Attacking midfielder Ismael Saibari, who scored Morocco's goal, was born in Terrassa, Spain, while striker Samir El Mourabet was born in Strasbourg, France.

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Rather than merely making history, Morocco delivered a performance to match the occasion. The Atlas Lions started brightly and were rewarded in the 21st minute when Saibari finished a slick attacking move after Brazil had struggled to contain Morocco's early pressure.

Brazil responded through Vinicius Jr in the 32nd minute, the forward finding the net to ensure the sides went into the break level at 1-1.

The contest remained open after halftime, with both teams creating chances in an entertaining end-to-end encounter. Morocco goalkeeper Bono and Brazil's Alisson produced a string of fine saves, preventing either side from finding a decisive second goal despite a combined 27 shots.

The result offered further evidence of the success of Morocco's long-term strategy of integrating players developed abroad into the national setup.

Many members of the squad came through academy systems in France, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands before opting to represent the country of their parents and grandparents.

After the match, Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi expressed confidence in the future of Moroccan football following his side's strong display against one of the tournament favourites.

The draw leaves Morocco and Brazil with one point each in Group C. Morocco will next face Scotland, while Brazil are set to take on Haiti. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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