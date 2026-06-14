FIFA World Cup: Popovic says Australia "delighted" with Turkey win, but focus shifts to "next challenge" against US

Vancouver [Canada], June 14 (ANI): Australian football team's manager Tony Popovic said that the team is "delighted" with their stunning 2-0 FIFA World Cup 2026 win over Turkey, but they need to start thinking about "next challenge' as they face hosts USA on June 19.

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Australia opened their World Cup campaign with an impressive 2-0 victory over Turkey on Saturday (local time), powered by a record-breaking goal from teenager Nestory Irankunda and an impressive goalkeeping performance from debutant Patrick Beach.

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After the match, Popovic was pleased with Australia's performance and result, pointing to a stronger first-half display compared to their recent friendlies, which included a 1-1 draw against Switzerland earlier in June and a 0-1 loss to Mexico in May. He praised the players' competitiveness but acknowledged that the upcoming clash against the US will present a tougher challenge.

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"We are delighted with the result. From our previous two friendly games, we struggled in the first half. We were much better this first half. We competed very well with and without the ball, which is growth for the team. Now we have a different challenge. We play a host nation, a quality manager, and a quality team. It will be different," he said as quoted by ESPN.

Popovic said the team must recover both physically and emotionally after the victory against Turkey to ensure the squad is ready for the next match.

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"We need to recover from this well, but also emotionally, we need to recover, because our young boys would never have experienced something like this. So, we need to enjoy it, recover from it, and see how they are for the next match," he said.

While acknowledging the team's pride in the result, Popovic added that the squad must quickly move on and begin preparing for the next challenge.

"I'll be about recovery the next two or three days, and making sure that everyone's recovered physically, but also, as I said earlier, emotionally. We're proud of what's happened, but once we're back home and we wake up tomorrow, we need to start thinking about moving on to the next challenge," Popovic said.

Popovic said that while Australia's win was a strong result, the team cannot afford a drop in performance against the USA. He stressed that maintaining a good performance level is the minimum requirement at the World Cup.

"We've had a wonderful result, but we don't want to have a poor performance now against the US. A good performance gives us a chance, and that's the minimum that's required at the World Cup, and we need to make sure that we have a squad ready and able to perform as well," he said.

Popovic said the players will gain confidence from the result, but added that the young squad is still developing and lacks World Cup and international experience. He noted that their full potential is still years away, suggesting the group is only beginning its long-term growth.

"They should get a boost, of course. [Their] ceiling, they're nowhere near, because they're a young group with no experience in the World Cup [and] very limited experience playing for their national team. So their ceiling shouldn't come before eight years, really, most of these boys, so we're nowhere near that," he said.

Coming to the match, making his competitive debut for the Socceroos, Beach delivered a standout performance between the posts, making eight saves to help Australia secure all three points in their Group D opener.

Turkey started brightly and created better opportunities in the opening stages. Arda Guler was the first to threaten after combining neatly with captain Orkun Kokcu, but the Real Madrid midfielder fired over the crossbar.

Ferdi Kadioglu also missed the target before Guler tested Beach with a first-time volley that the Australian goalkeeper gathered comfortably.

Despite Turkey's early dominance, Australia struck against the run of play in the 29th minute. Paul Okon-Engstler launched a long pass forward for Irankunda, who displayed outstanding pace and footwork to evade the Turkish defence before drilling a low shot beyond goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

The goal made the Watford forward the youngest Australian player to score at a FIFA World Cup, giving Tony Popovic's side a valuable lead. Turkey pushed for an equaliser before the break, but Beach remained alert, while Cakir denied Irankunda a second goal moments before half-time.

Seeking a way back into the contest, Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella introduced star winger Kenan Yildiz at the interval. The substitution helped increase the pressure on Australia, with Ismail Yuksek coming close when a deflected effort narrowly missed the target.

Australia, however, continued to defend resolutely and nearly doubled their advantage when Jordan Bos fired over from a tight angle. Beach then produced another crucial stop, denying Zeki Celik from close range as Turkey's frustration grew.

The decisive moment arrived in the 75th minute. Connor Metcalfe drove forward from midfield and unleashed a powerful low strike from outside the penalty area that nestled in the bottom corner, putting Australia firmly in control.

Turkey continued to search for a breakthrough, but Beach capped a memorable debut by holding Kerem Akturkoglu's close-range volley and preserving a clean sheet.

The result gives Australia valuable momentum ahead of their next Group D fixture against co-hosts the United States in Seattle, while Turkey will look to recover when they face Paraguay in Santa Clara. (ANI)

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