FIFA World Cup: Spain thrash Peru 3-1, France beat Northern Ireland in warm-up fixtures

Puebla [Mexico], June 9 (ANI): Spain underlined their status as one of the favourites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a commanding 3-1 victory over Peru in their final warm-up match, while France and the Netherlands also secured wins ahead of the tournament's opening game on June 11.

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According to FIFA, La Roja made an ideal start at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Mexico, taking the lead after just two minutes through Mikel Oyarzabal. The Real Sociedad forward curled home a superb long-range effort for his 25th international goal as Spain quickly asserted control.

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Luis de la Fuente's side doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute when Pedri finished from close range after good work by Ferran Torres. Peru threatened briefly before halftime but failed to convert their chances, leaving Spain comfortably ahead at the break.

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The European side moved further clear early in the second half when Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese accidentally diverted Yeremy Pino's cross into his own net.

Peru pulled one back through Jairo Velez after a swift counterattack, but Spain were rarely troubled thereafter as they closed out the win ahead of their Group H opener against Cape Verde on June 15.

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France also head to the World Cup in a confident mood after a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland, inspired by a first international hat-trick from Michael Olise, according to FIFA.

The winger opened the scoring shortly before halftime after Ousmane Dembele's effort was blocked, added a second with a composed finish early in the second period, and completed his treble with a stunning strike from outside the penalty area.

Patrick Kelly briefly raised Northern Ireland's hopes with his first senior international goal, but Olise's brilliance ensured France finished strongly.

In another warm-up fixture, the Netherlands edged Uzbekistan 2-1 in dramatic fashion despite finishing the match with 10 men. Cody Gakpo converted a first-half penalty before Uzbekistan levelled deep into stoppage time through Igor Sergeev after Guus Til had been sent off for handball.

However, Jan Paul van Hecke was fouled moments later, allowing Gakpo to convert a second penalty in the 98th minute and secure victory.

The World Cup begins on June 11, with hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match in Mexico City. (ANI)

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