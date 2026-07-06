Washington DC [US], July 6 (ANI): Amid Folarin Balogun's suspension row, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said FIFA's judicial bodies operate independently and make disciplinary decisions based on the Disciplinary Code and the facts of each case, free from outside influence.

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Infantino acknowledged receiving a call from U.S. President Donald Trump about Balogun's suspension but said he informed Trump that the matter was being handled through FIFA's independent legal process.

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Infantino added that while he may sometimes agree or disagree with disciplinary rulings, he always respects the decisions and the autonomy of FIFA's judicial bodies, stressing that their independence is essential to the integrity and credibility of football.

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"I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of FIFA's governance. FIFA's judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them. Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected, " Infantino said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino: “I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of FIFA’s governance. “FIFA’s judicial… pic.twitter.com/FzeWuMQIXf — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 6, 2026

"Yes, I regularly discuss matters related to the FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States, and on this matter, I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues. During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA's independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies. That is how FIFA's system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold. I read the decisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee when they are issued. Sometimes I am surprised by them. Sometimes I agree with them, and sometimes I disagree," he added.

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The FIFA Chief stressed that the rule of law is the factor that protects the credibility of FIFA at all times.

"What I always do, however, is respect those decisions and the autonomy of the bodies that make them. Whether we personally like a decision or not is irrelevant. Respect for independent institutions and the rule of law is what protects the integrity of our competitions and the credibility of FIFA at all times," Infantino concluded.

The controversy follows FIFA's announcement that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, following an intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged the organisation to review the case.

FIFA announced that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

In its statement, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee said, "By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year."

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said he spoke to FIFA president Gianni Infantino to "review" the footballer Folarin Balogun's one-match suspension triggered by a red card.

Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute of the United States' 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, afterwards, FIFA announced that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, following an intervention by Trump, who urged the organisation to review the case.

"I spoke to Gianni who's highly respected. That wasn't a foul, that wasn't even an infraction, that was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. You... you can't take your foot and properly place it on somebody else's foot when you're going... No, these were two great athletes that got tangled up and this referee, who is a little bit suspect if you check his past. I don't want to say that because I don't like to create controversy. But very suspect. He (Balogun) didn't do anything wrong, and he's one of our best players, a very vital player, and he gave him a red card. So, yes I asked for a review by FIFA. I spoke to a man who's highly respected. I asked for a review because I didn't think it was a foul," Trump said, as per C-SPAN. (ANI)

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