Fifth Asia Cup Bridge Championships start in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 22 (ANI): The 5th Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championships 2026 kicked off on Monday with a ceremonial launch here.

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Nearly 300 players representing 46 teams from 16 countries and territories across Asia Pacific and the Middle East have gathered for one of the largest international mind-sports events ever hosted in India, as per a release.

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The opening ceremony combined Goan cultural traditions with international sportsmanship, featuring a Shigmo Parade, Parade of Nations, and the Players' Oath. The event was launched in the presence of Franck Riehm, President of the World Bridge Federation, Prasad Keni, President of the Bridge Federation of India, and H. M. Bangur, Chairman of Shree Cement Limited, alongside officials from the Sports Authority of India and the Asia Pacific Bridge Federation.

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Prasad Keni, President of the Bridge Federation of India, said this championship is equivalent to the Asian Games of bridge. "With categories for men, women, mixed and seniors played under World Bridge Federation guidelines, it represents the highest level of competition. Hosting it in Goa is a proud moment for India as we welcome the finest minds in bridge from across the continent, building friendships while celebrating the spirit of the game."

Franck Riehm, President of the World Bridge Federation, commended India's role and the scale of the event.

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"This is an extraordinary championship, and Goa provides the perfect backdrop. The magnitude of this gathering reflects India's growing stature in the world bridge. Over the next few days, we will see the elite of the sport competing at the highest level, showing why bridge continues to inspire brilliant minds worldwide. India has marvellous potential in this sport, and by organising such a top-level event, India shows it can be a very important member of world bridge."

Recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and supported by the Sports Authority of India, the tournament runs from June 21 to 27, 2026. Participating nations include Australia, Bangladesh, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and host nation India.

India enters the championship as defending champions in multiple divisions, having won the Seniors Team Gold Medal and Women's Pairs Gold at the previous Asia Cup. This year's squad, packed with Asian Games medallists and national champions, faces strong challenges from Hong Kong China (Men's Team Champions) and Indonesia (Women's and Mixed Team Champions).

The schedule features qualification rounds from June 22-25, semi-finals and pairs qualifiers on June 26, and culminates on June 27 with the Grand Team and Pairs Finals, Friendship Pairs, and Prize Distribution ceremony. (ANI)

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