Fifties from Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi guide Sri Lanka to victory over India Women by 3 wickets

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 4 (ANI): Brilliant half-centuries from Nilakshi de Silva and Harshitha Madavi stormed Sri Lanka Women to victory over India Women in the fourth match of the ongoing ODI tri-series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 276 runs in their 50 overs, the hosts completed the match in the last over with three wickets in hand. The top scorers for the Islanders in the game were Nilakshi de Silva (56 runs off 33 balls) and Harshitha Madavi (53 runs from 61 balls).

Kavisha Dilhari (35 runs in 32 balls), Vishmi Gunaratne (33 runs off 58 balls), Chamari Athapaththu (23 runs from 33 balls), Anushka Sanjeewani (23* runs off 28 balls), Hasini Perera (22 runs from 27 balls), and Sugandika Kumari (19* runs in 20 balls) also played valuable knocks for their side, which guided them to victory in 49.1 overs.

For Women in Blue, three wickets were snapped by off-spinner Sneh Rana in her spell of 10 overs, where she conceded 45 runs at an economy of 4.5. One wicket each was bagged by Pratika Rawal (1/32 in 5.1 overs), Arundhati Reddy (1/55 in 9 overs), and Nallapureddy Charani (1/69 in 10 overs) in their respective spells.

Earlier in the day, the Sri Lanka Women's captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Batting first, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side scored 275 runs for the loss of nine in their 50 overs. The top run-getter for the visitors in the match was their wicketkeeper-batter, Richa Ghosh (58 runs off 48 balls).

Jemimah Rodrigues (37 runs from 46 balls), Pratika Rawal (35 runs in 39 balls), and Harmanpreet Kaur (30 runs off 45 balls) also played crucial knocks for their side in the match.

Chamari Athapaththu (3/43) and Sugandika Kumari (3/44) took three wickets each in their 10 overs for the Sri Lankan team. Dewmi Vihanga (1/54 in 10 overs) and Inoka Ranaweera (1/42 in 8 overs) took one wicket each in their respective spells.

Brief Score: India Women 275/9 in 50 overs (Richa Ghosh 58, Jemimah Rodrigues 37; Chamari Athapaththu 3/43) vs Sri Lanka Women 278/7 in 49.1 overs (Nilakshi de Silva 56, Harshitha Madavi 53; Sneh Rana 3/43). (ANI)

