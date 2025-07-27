DT
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Fight for survival

Fight for survival

Shubman, Rahul keep India in game with solid stand after Stokes century
Shyam Bhatia
London, Updated At : 05:19 AM Jul 27, 2025 IST
A long, chilly Saturday in Manchester ended with India still 137 runs behind, two wickets down, and facing the hard truth: unless they bat through Day Five, they will lose this match and hand England the series.

After England were finally bowled out for a towering 669 — their highest-ever total at Old Trafford — the pressure on India was immediate and intense. Chris Woakes struck twice in his opening over, removing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and No. 3 Sai Sudharsan without a run on the board. At 0 for 2, it seemed the Test might be over before tea.

But Shubman Gill and KL Rahul dug in. With England charging and the crowd sensing blood, the pair rebuilt with calm precision. Gill reached a composed half-century before the close; Rahul offered quiet support, leaving well and defending stubbornly. Together, they guided India to 174 for 2 by stumps — still trailing by 137, but not yet defeated.

Earlier in the day, England had resumed on 544 for 7. Ben Stokes reached a rousing 141, completing one of the finest all-round performances by an England captain in modern memory. Joe Root, who made 150 on Friday, entered the record books as the first player to score more than 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford and moved into second place on the all-time Test run-scorers list.

India’s bowlers toiled but had little to celebrate. Ravindra Jadeja ended with four wickets, but the damage was long done. The 311-run deficit meant India’s only realistic hope was — and remains — survival.

That survival may yet be helped by the weather. Rain is forecast intermittently throughout Day Five, and time lost to bad light or showers could work in India’s favour. But the pitch is deteriorating, the lead is still substantial, and England have both the bowlers and belief to finish the job.

India are not playing for glory now — they are playing for pride. To avoid defeat. To hold on. To walk away with a draw, if not redemption.

