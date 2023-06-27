Fight to take place in court, not streets, say wrestlers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 26

A day after leading wrestlers spearheading the protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said their struggle for justice would now be waged in the courtroom, sources close to the wrestlers have clarified that if needed, they would hit the streets once again. A source said that the wrestlers are taking a step back to see how the case against Brij Bhushan is taken up in the court. Late on Sunday evening, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik announced in identical tweets that since the government had fulfilled its promise of getting a chargesheet filed against Brij Bhushan, they will not hit the streets. They pledged that the fight would take place in the courtrooms, not on the streets.

“The government has delivered on its assurance during June 7 meet and investigation followed by a detailed charge sheet regarding the sexual harassment complaint filed by six women wrestlers has been filed in the court on June 15 as promised. In this case the wrestlers’ will continue their fight to get justice in court and not on road,” the joint statement by the three said. “Regarding the issue of reform in the wrestling federation of India, the election process has begun. Election is to be held on July 11 and we are waiting for fulfilment of promises made by the government regarding it,” the statement added.

A few minutes after posting the statement, Vinesh and Sakshi tweeted that they would take a break from social media for a few days.

Electoral rolls

Though they talked about reforming the WFI, much needs to be done on that front. The biggest stumbling block is WFI’s electoral rolls Though the election has been stayed by the Gauhati High Court for the time being, both Brij Bhushan and his son Karan Bhushan have been nominated by the UP Wrestling Association.

The wrestlers, during their meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur earlier this month, were assured that neither Brij Bhushan nor his family members or close associates would be allowed to contest in the elections. However, as things stand, Brij Bhushan’s son Karan Bhushan is set to be nominated for the post of president.