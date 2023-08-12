FIH abandons trial of new PC rule

PTI

Chennai, August 11

The international hockey federation (FIH) today said it has decided to “abandon” the trial of the new penalty corner rule as it doesn’t want to tinker much with the existing set piece regulation, a glamour aspect of the sport.

“FIH has decided to put on hold and abandon the new penalty corner rule trial. The format that was being considered during the trial will not be taken into consideration anymore,” FIH president Tayyab Ikram said on the sidelines of the Asian Champions Trophy here.

According to the proposed rule, all attackers except the pusher at the backline must start at least five metres outside the striking circle.

The ball must travel outside the dotted line, which is five metres beyond the D before it can be played back into the striking circle for a shot on goal.

The new rule was being tried out for the safety of the defenders. It would have given them more time to react to situations while rushing out to defend drag-flicks that can reach speeds up to 150kmph.

“In any case, we will not compromise on any measure that would lead to dangerous play and challenge the safety of our athletes. We need to ensure their safety,” Ikram said.

“We want to keep the penalty corner as compact as possible, as it is not only enhancing goalscoring but also giving glamour to our sport. We want to keep it that way. But we will continue to collect data about where the injuries are happening more, whether in the field or during penalty corners,” he added. — PTI

‘Need to get rid of black sheep in PHF’

Chennai: Pakistan’s interim coach Muhammad Saqlain today blamed the national federation for the sorry state of affairs of hockey in the country, saying the need of the hour is to get rid of the “black sheep” in the sporting body for the survival of the game back home. Just like neighbours India, Pakistan has had a rich history having won eight Olympics medals, including three gold, four world titles and eight Asian Games crown among others. But it has gone from bad to worse for Pakistan hockey since 2010, when the country won gold in the Guangzhou Asian Games for its last big medal. “The PHF can definitely do better, or else, it will be hard for Pakistan hockey to survive like this. I was talking to Dilip Tirkey (Hockey India president) the other night, and when he gave me the calculation of the money invested in Indian hockey, I lost count. When you invest so much, you are most certain to get results,” Saqlain said after his side won 6-1 win over China to finish fifth in the Asian Champions Trophy. “Our team played competitive hockey after eight months, and it is tough to survive in international hockey like this. We need to get rid of the black sheep in the PHF.

