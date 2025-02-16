DT
Home / Sports / FIH Hockey Pro League: India captain Salima lavishes praise on her side for resilient performance against England

India women's team captain Salima Tete expressed her satisfaction with the way her side played against England despite crumbling in the shootout during their FIH Hockey Pro League.
ANI
Updated At : 10:22 PM Feb 16, 2025 IST
India held nerves to force the game to a 2-2 draw, but England held their nerves to stand triumphant in the shootout to win the bonus point in their FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) match at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Navneet Kaur (53') and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (57') scored for India, while Paige Gillot (40') and Tessa Howard (56') found the net for England. It was an evening to remember for Rutaja as she scored on her senior international debut to draw the game for India.

India trailed twice in the game but dug deep to find the equaliser on both occasions, forcing the game to a shootout. Despite suffering a 2-1 defeat in the shootout, Salima was pleased with the way India responded to cut down the deficit.

"We played well today. We didn't give up after conceding. Winning and losing is a different matter, but it is a big thing that we took the game to a shootout. We will look at what we can do better in the next game," Salima told ANI.

India coach Harendra Singh praised the Indian women's team for their remarkable effort to keep hunting for victory despite trailing twice in the game.

"We knew England would full press, and I am happy with the way we came back in the game after conceding the goal. That shows good character and hunger for victory in the team," he said.

On the other hand, England captain Hamilton Sophie felt her side deserved three points. According to Sophie, the English side let themselves down in key moments, which allowed India to force an equaliser.

"We played well and deserved to get three points. But in a few key moments, we let ourselves down, and that's when they scored," she said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

