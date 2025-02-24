FIH Hockey Pro League: Reigning champions Netherlands beat India 4-2

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 24 (ANI): Despite their valiant efforts, India suffered a 2-4 loss against reigning champions the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (Women) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Felice Albers (34', 47'), Emma Reijnen (7') and Fay van der Elst (40') scored for the Netherlands while Udita Duhan (18', 42') scored an impressive brace for India, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Veteran keeper Savita of India featured in her 300th international game and was felicitated by former men's team keeper PR Sreejesh ahead of the big game.

The Netherlands started the match on the front foot creating multiple scoring chances and ensuring the ball remained in India's half. After a relentless attacking display, the Dutch took an early lead in the 7th minute. Elst took a shot which was initially blocked but Reijnen was quick to react as her powerful reverse shot found the back of the net. India won the first penalty corner in the same minute but couldn't muster a chance on goal.

In the 10th minute, Trijntje Beljaars was through on goal but Savita made a brilliant save to keep India in the contest. Lalremsiami won another penalty corner towards the end of the first quarter as India played out a good variation, however, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal narrowly missed the target.

India showed great improvement in the second quarter and even found the equaliser in the 18th minute. India won yet another penalty corner which went to Deepika but this time, she played a witty pass to Udita who fired the ball into the net after a deflection. The Netherlands won a penalty corner in the 25th minute but failed to perform their variation and squandered their chance.

The match opened up in the third quarter as the fans witnessed three brilliant goals and end-to-end hockey action. The Dutch took the lead in the 34th minute as they converted a penalty corner. Matla Enderique took an initial shot which was saved by an outstretched Savita but unfortunately for the veteran keeper, the ball fell to Alberswho pushed the ball into the net to take the lead.

The Netherlands extended the lead in the 40th minute. Joosje Burg dribbled the ball along the right wing brilliantly and made a baseline pass to Elst inside the circle who dived in front of goal and finished it into the net.

India won an array of penalty corners to create a plethora of scoring chances in the third quarter. Their efforts finally bore fruit in the 42nd minute when Udita successfully converted another penalty corner.

The Netherlands extended their lead once again in the second minute of the fourth quarter. Albers broke into a brilliant dribble down the middle, breaking through the tight Indian defence and finding the goal with a reverse stick shot.

Towards the end of the final quarter, Captain Pien Sanders made an effort on goal but was met by a brilliant save by India's Bichu Devi in goal. The Netherlands pressed high and ensured India had limited space to see out the win in the remaining minutes. (ANI)

