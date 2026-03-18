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Home / Sports / FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 schedule out; India Men to face Pakistan in group stage

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 schedule out; India Men to face Pakistan in group stage

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ANI
Updated At : 11:00 PM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has unveiled the match schedule for the 2026 Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands. While India Men's are set to kick off their campaign with a match against Wales, the Women's team will play their first World Cup match against China. India Men's will also face off against Pakistan in the group stage.

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Both the men's and women's FIH Hockey World Cups will be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands and will run from August 15 to 30.

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India's men's hockey team, placed in Pool D, will begin their campaign against Wales on August 15 at 16:30 IST at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen. They will then face England on August 17 at 18:30 IST, followed by a highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 19 at 18:30 IST.

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Notably, India's men's team have featured in all 15 previous editions of the Hockey World Cup, with their only title win coming in 1975.

India Men's schedule (Pool D):

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August 15: India vs Wales - 16:30

August 17: India vs England - 18:30

August 19: Pakistan vs India - 18:30

India's women's hockey team, also placed in Pool D, will kick off their campaign against China on August 16 at 16:30 IST. They will then take on South Africa on August 18 at 18:30 IST, before wrapping up the group stage against England on August 20 at 18:30 IST.

Notably, India qualified for the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup after finishing runners-up in the qualifiers held in Hyderabad earlier this month. They are yet to win the World Cup.

India Women's schedule (Pool D):

August 16: China vs India - 16:30

August 18: India vs South Africa - 18:30

August 20: India vs England - 18:30

Germany's men's team enter the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 as the defending men's world champions, while co-hosts Netherlands come in as the reigning women's title holders. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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