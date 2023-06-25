FIH Junior World Cup: India open against South Korea

Kuala Lumpur: India were today handed a relatively easy draw for the 2023 FIH men’s Junior World Cup and will start their campaign against South Korea in a Group C match on December 5, the opening day of the marquee event. India have been drawn alongside Spain and Canada.

Berlin

India continue to win medals at Special Olympics

On a rainy day that led to cancellations and postponement of almost all outdoor events at the Special Olympics World Games, India’s roller-skaters won plenty of medals here. In the roller-skating arena, the Indian contingent added nine medals to the tally (3 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze).

Dubai

GCL: Ganges Grandmasters maintain dominance

Ganges Grandmasters secured their third win on the trot to maintain their dominance at the top after day three of the Global Chess League here today. Playing with the white pieces, Ganges Grandmasters defeated Balan Alaskan Knights 11-6 in a battle between the two leaders on the scoreboard.

Geneva

FIFA delays campaign to pick 2030 World Cup hosts

FIFA’s search for the men’s 2030 World Cup hosts was postponed after failing to agree on rules for bid campaigns and a date for the final vote.

SANTA PONSA (Mallorca)

Injured Kyrgios withdraws from Mallorca Open

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Mallorca Open because of injury, his second withdrawal in succession after also pulling out of this week’s event in Halle. Kyrgios practised on Friday but continues to be hampered by knee problems. Agencies