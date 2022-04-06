FIH Junior World Cup: Mumtaz Khan scores three as India romp to 4-0 win

PTI

Potchefstroom, April 5

Mumtaz Khan scored a hat-trick as the Indian women’s hockey team thrashed a lowly Malaysia 4-0 to end its pool engagements with an unbeaten record in the FIH Junior World Cup here today.

Already assured of a quarterfinal berth, India came out attacking and scored three first-half goals to take a firm grip on the match. A late goal ensured India finished on top of the pool with nine points from three matches.

India had earlier defeated Wales 5-1 before getting the better of formidable Germany 2-1 in their first two pool games. India will face South Korea in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Against Malaysia, India completely dominated the proceedings and created a flurry of chances from the word go. Their efforts bore fruit in the ninth minute when Mumtaz scored an opportunistic goal from close range.

India doubled their lead a minute later when Sangita Kumari coolly deflected home a Lalrindiki cross.

India continued to press hard and secured two penalty corners in quick succession but both the efforts went in vain.

In the 25th minute, Mumtaz struck again to hand India 3-0 lead at half time.

Lalrindiki had an excellent outing as she not only created scoring chances for India but also threatened the Malaysian goal on a number of occasions.

The Indians secured a few more penalty corners in the third quarter but they lacked in final execution.

With 10 minutes to go, Malaysia secured two penalty corners but India’s second goalkeeper Khusboo came up with excellent saves to deny any inroads to their opponents.

India earned their seventh penalty corner soon but this time Malaysian goalkeeper AB Mashitah made a fine save with her stick.

India extended their lead in the 58th minute through Mumtaz, who deflected home a Beauty Dung Dung pass.

“It was a team effort and we are happy with the way we played,” India captain Salima Tete said. “It feels great to go into the quarterfinals without losing a single game. But the tournament actually begins now with the knockouts starting,” added the Player of the Match. —