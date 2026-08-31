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Home / Sports / FIH Men's Hockey World Cup: Germany wins back-to-back 4th title, beats Spain in final

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup: Germany wins back-to-back 4th title, beats Spain in final

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ANI
Updated At : 01:23 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Wavre [Belgium], August 31 (ANI): Germany became the first team to win back-to-back FIH Men's Hockey World Cup titles, beating Spain 1-0 in the title clash at Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium, on Sunday.

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Michael Struthoff was the hero for Germany, scoring the solitary goal in the third quarter, converting Germany's rare opportunity in a clash that was dictated and controlled by Spain, as per Olympics.com. This is Germany's fourth Hockey WC title, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history, tying them with Pakistan's four titles.

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Spain meanwhile made their first World Cup final appearances and dominated the match in terms of possession and chances for long stretches, but the German defence was way too solid and unbreachable for Spain.

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The Red Sticks continued to fight back, even withdrawing their goalkeeper in hope of a miracle, but Germany stayed firm, securing their fourth title.

Earlier on Sunday, the bronze medal for the men's Hockey WC went to Argentina, who beat Netherlands 2-1 in the third-place match.

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The result comes just less than 24 hours after Argentina's women's team secured the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup title, beating Netherlands by 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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