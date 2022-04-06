FIH Pro League: Fit-again Rani Rampal returns for Netherlands tie

PTI

New Delhi, April 5

Star striker Rani Rampal today returned to the national side after a lengthy injury layoff as India named a 22-member women’s hockey squad for the upcoming FIH Pro League tie the against world No. 1 Netherlands.

The squad also includes two new faces in midfielder Mahima Choudhary and striker Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan, who will make their senior team debut in the double-leg tie to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday and Saturday.

Rampal has not played for the national team since the Tokyo Games due to several injuries, mainly the hamstring problem. Since then Rampal has been undergoing rehabilitation at the SAI centre in Bengaluru and is now fit to take the field again.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead India and will be assisted by Deep Grace Ekka.

India, though, will be without the services of Tokyo Olympians Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi and Lalremsiami, who are representing India in the Junior Women’s World Cup in South Africa.

“It’s great to be back on the field for our Pro League games after the disappointment of England not being able to visit. With our juniors playing the World Cup we have the chance to use the depth of our core group and I am excited,” chief coach Janneke Schopman said. —