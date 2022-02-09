FIH Pro League: India off to brilliant start, put five past hapless France

Potchefstroom, February 8
Olympic bronzes medallists India began their FIH Pro League campaign with a bang as they thrashed France 5-0 in a thoroughly dominant display here today.
After a barren first quarter, India slammed three goals in the second before finding the target twice in the third.
India got four penalty corners in the match from which they scored two. France got three PCs but wasted all of them.
Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scored from penalty corners in the 21st and 24th minutes, respectively, before Shamsher Singh made it 3-0 in the 28th minute with a field goal.
Mandeep Singh (32nd) and Akashdeep Singh (41st) completed the tally for India. Akashdeep was playing in his 200th international match.
Playing in their first match of the year, world No. 3 India took some time to settle down in the first 15-minute quarter. But once they had got a measure of their opponents, the Manpreet Singh-led side upped the ante and dominated their opponents in the remaining three quarters.
India had 14 shots at opposition goal as against three of France. The fourth quarter did not yield any goal but coach Graham Reid would be satisfied with India’s performance. India face hosts South Africa tomorrow, while France take on Netherlands. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon