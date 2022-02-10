FIH Pro League: India put 10 past South Africa for a convincing victory

Potchefstroom, Februray 9
Young drag-flicker Jugraj Singh, playing his second international match, slammed a hat-trick as Olympics bronze medallists India hammered hosts South Africa 10-2 in the FIH Pro League here today.
Jugraj converted three penalty corners in the fourth, sixth and 23 minutes, while Gursahibjit Singh (24th, 36th) and Dilpreet Singh (25th, 58th) scored a brace each for India in the opening match of the two-leg tie.
The other goal scorers for the visitors were Harmanpreet Singh (2nd), Abhishek (12th) and Mandeep Singh (27th).
South Africa's goals were scored by Daniel Bell (44th) and Richard Pautz (45th).
India's dominance in the match can be gauged from the fact that they earned as many as 12 penalty corners. India had defeated France 5-0 here on Tuesday.
The Indians started from where they left against France and completely dominated the first two quarters to race to an 8-0 lead at halftime.
After the change of ends, South Africa showed fight. They scored two goals, while conceding just two in 30 minutes.
India will play France on Saturday before facing South Africa on Sunday in the return ties. —
