FIH Pro League: Harmanpreet Singh does the trick

PTI

Bhubaneswar, April 3

Ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh struck a hat-trick as the Indian men’s hockey team eked out a 4-3 win over England in the second match of their double-leg FIH Pro League tie here today.

Happy with my 100th goal for India and hat-trick but it’s possible because our team has great options in those corners, so the defence cannot focus on one player in that situation. Happy with the direction we are heading in and the talent and options in the team Harmanpreet Singh, player of the match

Manpreet Singh (15th minute) opened the scoring for India before Harmanpreet (25th, 25th, 42nd) helped India extend their lead at the top of the standings. India now lead Germany by four points.

England’s goals came from the sticks of Liam Sanford (6th), David Condon (38th) and Sam Ward (43rd). Interestingly, all the seven goals in the match were scored from penalty corners.

England had the better share of possession in the match, but it was India who had the last laugh.

India, though, had more circle entries (24) and shots on goal (10) than England. India converted four of the eight penalty corners they secured in the match, while England scored from three of their six penalty corners. —