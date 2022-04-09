FIH Pro League: India ground flying Dutch

PTI

Bhubaneswar, April 8

The Indian women’s hockey team stunned Olympics champions Netherlands 2-1 in the first match of their double leg FIH Pro League tie here today. India scored through Neha (11th minute) and Sonika (28th), both from penalty corners, while Yibbi Jansen scored from a penalty stroke in the 40th minute to reduce the margin.

The Netherlands have arrived here with a second-string side — eight players made their debut today.

The victory took India to the second spot in the standings with 15 points, while Netherlands lead the table with 17 points.

Netherlands had 30 circle penetrations, 13 shots on goal and seven penalty corners as compared to India’s 12 circle penetrations, five shots and three penalty corners.

Navneet Kaur, playing in her 100th match for India, won the Player of the Match award. “Happy for the team for this impressive win,” Navneet said.

Dutch captain Renee van Laarhoven said she was not too disappointed. “We are a young team so it will take a little time to find the right rhythm. We played well enough and just need to convert more of the chances,” van Laarhoven said. —