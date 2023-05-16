FIH Pro League: India name squad for Europe leg

New Delhi
Ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the Indian men’s hockey team in the next leg of the FIH Pro League in Europe, which will be newly-appointed coach Craig Fulton’s first assignment. India, who are on top of the points table, will take on Belgium and Great Britain in London followed by matches against Netherlands and Argentina in Eindhoven. “We are looking forward to the challenge and hope to have a strong finish to the tournament,” Fulton said.
ICC scraps ‘unnecessary’ soft signal ahead of WTC final
Dubai
On-field umpires will no longer be required to give a soft signal before referring decisions to TV umpires, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said as it detailed several changes to playing conditions. The ICC also said that helmets will be mandatory for “high-risk positions”. The new rules come into effect on June 1, meaning it will be applied in the June 7-11 WTC final between India and Australia at the Oval. agencies
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana