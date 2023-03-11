FIH Pro League: Sukhjeet Singh fires India to victory over Germany

PTI

Rourkela, March 10

Striker Sukhjeet Singh struck a second-half brace as India stunned world champions Germany 3-2 in their FIH Pro League match here today. It was India’s first outing after the World Cup debacle. It was the fifth match of the Pro League season for both teams.

India relied on three quick goals on either side of the half-time break to take an unassailable lead, and while Germany pulled two back, it was not enough as India took all three points from the encounter.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh gave the hosts the lead in the 30th minute through a penalty-corner conversion. Harmanpreet is the top-scorer in the tournament so far with seven goals.

The 26-year-old Sukhjeet, one of the players who survived the axe after India’s shock pre-quarterfinal exit in the World Cup in January, scored in the 31st and 42nd minutes. The first was a deflection off a long pass from Jarmanpreet Singh.

India made it 3-0 after a long pass into the German circle found Karthi Selvam, whose weak shot past the goalkeeper was put away by Sukhjeet.

Paul-Philipp Kaufmann and Michel Struthoff struck for Germany in the 44th and 57th minutes, respectively.

The Germans, who came with several players of their World Cup-winning team, struggled to score from the penalty corners. They got six penalty corners as against four of India. India face Australia on Sunday.

“Great to win the first game back after the World Cup. Really want to thank the crowd for the huge support,” said Sukhjeet, who was named the Player of the Match.