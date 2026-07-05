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Home / Sports / Final, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Australia wins toss, opts to bowl against England

Final, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Australia wins toss, opts to bowl against England

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ANI
Updated At : 07:58 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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London [UK], July 5 (ANI): Australia Women have won the toss and opted to field in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final against England Women at London on Sunday.

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While the Australian women's cricket team has won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup six times, England is looking for their first title since the inaugural edition in 2009.

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Both teams are undefeated so far during their run in the tournament.

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"We're going to have a bowl. Beautiful day, want to put pressure on them early. Don't think the pitch will change too much. No changes. Pez (Perry) pulled up well after the training yesterday. Special day. The girls got a couple of days off. Started training the last couple of days," Australia skipper Sophie Molineux said during the toss.

"Was going to bowl as well. It's a fresh wicket - runs on the board in the final is no bad thing. We're unchanged. Will be silly of me not to lean on that experience (in her camp). (What wins it for England today?) One more run than the opposition, I suppose," England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt said.

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Teams:

England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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