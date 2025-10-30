Final showdown between equals: Dabang Delhi K.C. clash with Puneri Paltan for PKL season 12 title

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The grand finale of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 promises a contest worthy of the occasion as Dabang Delhi K.C. take on Puneri Paltan at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Friday. It's a clash that pits consistency against experience, defensive discipline against attacking flair, and two sides who've been the league's standout performers all season, as per a release from PKL.

The journey to the final has been strikingly similar for both teams, who finished in the top two on the points table. Dabang Delhi, the season 8 champions, edged past Puneri Paltan in a dramatic 6-4 tiebreaker in Qualifier 1 after the scores were locked 34-34 in regulation time. Led by captain Ashu Malik and coached by former Dabang Delhi skipper Joginder Narwal, the capital side has shown remarkable grit in crunch moments - an attribute that's been their hallmark through the season.

Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, bounced back in style, winning their Qualifier 2 clash against Telugu Titans to seal their third final appearance in four seasons. Under Aslam Inamdar's leadership and Ajay Thakur's coaching prowess, the Paltan have set the benchmark this season, finishing atop the league table and boasting one of the most balanced squads in PKL 12. Their ability to rotate raiders and maintain defensive shape has made them a nightmare for opposition teams.

Both sides know each other inside out. They've faced off thrice this season - and all three duels went into the tie-breaker. Each has tested the other's limits, with Dabang Delhi relying on Ashu Malik's explosive raids and the Paltan thriving on their corners' composure and synchronised tackles.

For Dabang Delhi, the stakes couldn't be higher. With the final being played on home turf, they'll look to draw energy from the crowd and lean on their experienced campaigners such as Fazel Atrachali, Saurabh Nandal, and Ashu Malik. Their defensive unit has grown in confidence with every match, while their ability to close out tight games has set them apart in knockout situations.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will aim to correct last season's heartbreak. They've been the most consistent unit in PKL 12 - combining youth, depth, and discipline. Their raiding department, led by the young and fearless Aditya Shinde alongside Aslam Inamdar, has complemented a rock-solid defence that thrives on teamwork rather than individual brilliance.

Joginder Narwal, the Dabang Delhi K.C. head coach, said his team's return to the final resulted from belief and togetherness.

"I'm extremely proud of this group - we've grown together. From the young players to the senior ones, everyone has stepped up. This isn't about one individual; it's about the collective spirit. The way they've fought through challenges and stayed united makes me believe this team deserves every bit of success it gets," Narwal said, as quoted from a release by PKL.

Head coach Ajay Thakur said the team's unity and discipline have been their biggest strengths.

"When I took over as coach, I knew the foundation had to be about togetherness. You can't build a champion side overnight - it takes time, trust and discipline. What I'm most proud of is how united these boys are; their love for each other shows in how they play. We've shown all season that we belong at the top, and now it's about staying calm and giving it everything one last time," said Thakur.

The final, much like their previous encounters, is expected to be decided by the smallest of margins. With both teams evenly matched and confident in their systems, it may come down to who handles the pressure better in the dying minutes. (ANI)

