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Home / Sports / "Final will be tougher, but I will give my best for gold": Lovlina Borgohain ahead of CWG 2026 title bout

"Final will be tougher, but I will give my best for gold": Lovlina Borgohain ahead of CWG 2026 title bout

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ANI
Updated At : 02:53 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], August 1 (ANI): Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain expressed confidence after reaching the women's 75kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, saying the challenge will be tougher ahead.

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Borgohain said she will give her best to win the gold medal and credited her preparation and coaches' guidance for helping her reach this stage. Lovlina also stressed that the team's hard work and training have put her in a strong position to aim for the top podium finish.

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Borgohain reached the women's 75 kg final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, with a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Tuvalu's Tarona Taafaki (Tarona Khanum).

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"Now that I have qualified for the finals, it will be even tougher. I will try my best to achieve gold at the finals this time... our training has been good, and we are trying as coaches are teaching us, so we will definitely be able to get the gold this time," Borgohain told ANI.

Indian heavyweight boxer Narender Berwal reflected on the intensity of his semifinal victory, saying he expected a difficult contest against a powerful and experienced opponent.

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He credited his strategy of maintaining aggression and holding his ground for the win, adding that his preparations for the final are progressing well as he targets a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

In the men's 90+kg category, Narender Berwal defeated Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul in the semifinal to secure his place in the gold medal bout.

Berwal's powerful display and composed approach in the ring helped him overcome the challenge and keep India's hopes alive in the heavyweight division.

"Today's match was very tough, as it was against the World Champion medallist... I had already anticipated that he is a powerful puncher with a lot of experience. So, I planned to stand my ground and fight aggressively, just as I did in my previous bout... My preparation for the final is going very well," Berwal told ANI.

Indian boxer Sachin Siwach expressed confidence after securing a place in the men's 60kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, saying he was confident of victory from the beginning.

He credited his success to following his coaches' instructions, which proved effective during the bout. Sachin stressed that preparations for the final are going well, with the team already analysing his opponent's style and planning their strategy.

"Preparations for the final are going very well; we are already discussing how to handle the opponent based on their specific style... I was confident from the start that I would win; I was following the instructions given to me, and they were proving effective," Siwach told ANI.

In the men's 60kg semifinal, Sachin Siwach produced a confident performance against Wales' Owain Harris-Allan, earning a victory to book his berth in the gold medal clash. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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