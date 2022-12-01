Finally, India beat Australia

PTI

Adelaide, November 30

A fighting India scored a last-minute goal to stun Australia 4-3 in the third hockey Test for their first win in six years against the world No. 1 side here today.

It was a rare win for world No. 5 India, who had last beaten Australia 3-2 in 2016 in their first game of the two-match bilateral Test tour in Bendigo, Victoria.

The two sides have since then played 13 matches, with Australia winning outright on 10 occasions while two games were decided via the penalty shootout.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (12th minute), Abhishek (47th), Shamsher Singh (57th) and Akashdeep Singh (60th) scored for India. Australia’s goals came from Jack Welch (25th), skipper Aran Zalewski (32nd) and Nathan Ephraums (59th).

Today’s win also kept the five-match series alive with Australia leading 2-1. India had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests. The last two matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday.