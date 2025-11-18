"Fingers crossed he keeps pulling up well": Alex Carey on Pat Cummins ahead of Ashes Opener against England

Perth [Australia], November 18 (ANI): Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey believes that veteran speedster Pat Cummins could return in action after Cummins looked in good touch during his full bowling net session in Perth on Monday, as per Sports Entertainment Network (SEN).

Advertisement

The Australian squad arrived in the West Australian capital, Perth, on Sunday to begin preparation for the Ashes opener. Cummins bowled a full net bowling session in Perth on Monday alongside his teammate.

Advertisement

For those unversed, the right-arm speedster will miss the first Test due to a back stress injury, which was discovered after the 3-0 whitewash against the West Indies in July, according to SEN, Australia's leading independent sports and entertainment broadcaster and publisher.

Advertisement

In place of Pat Cummins, Cricket Australia has named Steve Smith as the Stand-in captain for the first Test in Perth against the Ben Stokes-led England.

Australia's pace attack for the first Test could see Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett, who is expected to make his Test debut after Josh Hazlewood was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

Speaking to SEN's The Run Home, Alex Carey opened up that Cummins looked in good touch during the bowling session at the nets. Carey added that the veteran pacer could return during the second or third Test.

"I've got to keep a lid on it a little bit," Carey said as quoted by SEN.

"I saw him bowling in the nets yesterday... he looked ready to go! I guess it's the build-up now. It's probably not so much bowling the ball at 140(km/h), because it looked like he did that pretty effortlessly yesterday. It's probably the work around game fitness, so to speak," Carey added.

"Fingers crossed he keeps pulling up well and gets himself ready. We all know he is a professional, so fingers crossed we see him back sooner rather than later. There's great depth in this group, so if it's not next game, hopefully it's soon," Carey concluded.

Australia have announced their squad for the opening Test with Smith leading the side in Cummins' absence.

In the pace department, Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc will be the two frontline bowlers. Nathan Lyon will lead the spin bowling attack. Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, and Cameron Green will be their main batters alongside Smith.

The England team will be captained by Ben Stokes, with Harry Brook as vice-captain. Their squad includes the likes of Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Ben Duckett, and Jamie Smith.

Australia squad (First Test only): Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook (vice captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)