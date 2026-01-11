Fire breaks out outside Boland Park during SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals

Paarl [South Africa], January 11 (ANI): A fire broke out outside the Boland Park during the SA20 2025-26 match between Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals on January 10 in Paarl, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The fire started in the parking area on the western side of the venue during the fourth over of the match. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by the seventh over and no damage or injuries were reported.

Paarl Royals assistant coach Richard das Neves said the team had noticed the fire and briefly prepared for a possible interruption under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, especially in light of recent fires reported near the team's accommodation.

"We did notice it. There have been a few fires around Pearl Valley (the accommodation used by Paarl Royals) in the last week or so. We were scrambling for DLS in case we had to get off the field. But if there's anywhere in the world where the firefighters know what they're doing, it's here," das Neves said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Spectators were not asked to evacuate the stadium and play continued uninterrupted as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. After the fire was brought under control, visuals from the venue showed scorched ground, with smoke having surrounded parts of the stadium earlier.

Coming to the match, Pretoria Capitals registered their third victory of the ongoing season as Paarl Royals faced their second loss.

Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat first. With the help of Sherfane Rutherford's 42, the visitors managed to score 138/9 in 20 overs as Paarl Royals' Sikandar Raza, Hardus Viljoen and Dan Lawrence each claimed two wickets.

Chasing 139, the Royals could only manage 117/6 in 20 overs despite contributions from captain David Miller (45) and Rubin Hermann (35). Keshav Maharaj (2-14 in 4 overs) was the star with the ball for the Royals, while others also chipped in with wickets. (ANI)

