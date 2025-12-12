DT
Home / Sports / 'Fire never left': Vinesh Phogat comes out of retirement, targets 2028 LA Olympics

'Fire never left': Vinesh Phogat comes out of retirement, targets 2028 LA Olympics

The 31-year-old had walked away from the sport afte heartbreak of Paris Games last year, where she was disqualified for being 100 grams over the 50kg limit ahead of her gold medal bout

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:45 PM Dec 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France. PTI file
Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday announced that she would be coming out of retirement to take another shot at an elusive Olympic medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Games as the “the fire never left” her and was merely buried under “exhaustion and noise”.

The 31-year-old had walked away from the sport after the heartbreak of the Paris Games last year, where she was dramatically disqualified for being 100 grams over the permissible weight limit ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout.

She had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking a joint silver medal, but the verdict remained unchanged, leading her to announce her retirement and join politics to be elected as an MLA from Haryana's Julana constituency.

“People kept asking if Paris was the end. For a long time, I didn't have the answer. I needed to step away from the mat, from the pressure, from the expectations, even from my own ambitions. For the first time in years, I allowed myself to breathe,” Vinesh posted on her social media accounts.

“I took time to understand the weight of my journey the highs, the heartbreaks, the sacrifices, the versions of me the world never saw. And somewhere in that reflection, I found the truth, I still love this sport. I still want to compete.”

She along with her husband Somvir Rathee welcomed a baby boy into their family in July.

“In that silence, I found something I'd forgotten 'the fire never left'. It was only buried under exhaustion and noise. The discipline, the routine, the fight... it's in my system. No matter how far I walked away, a part of me stayed on the mat.”

Vinesh said she will begin her journey towards LA28 with renewed spirit and her son by her side.

“So here I am, stepping back toward LA28 with a heart that's unafraid and a spirit that refuses to bow. And this time, I'm not walking alone my son is joining my team, my biggest motivation, my little cheerleader on this road to the LA Olympics,” she added.

Vinesh had already scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic gold-medal bout.

A three-time Olympian, she has won gold medals at both the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

