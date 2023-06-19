First Ashes Test: Australia peg back hosts

BIRMINGHAM, June 18

Australia's bowlers struck twice in quick succession in a devastating spell against England at Edgbaston today, before heavy rain washed out the later sessions on the third day of the series-opening Ashes Test.

Australia’s Cameron Green celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Ben Duckett off the bowling of Pat Cummins. Reuters

Play was abandoned around 5:15pm local time with just 32.4 overs bowled following a lengthy rain-enforced break. England were 28/2, leading by 35 runs, after Australia were bowled out for 386 in the morning session in reply to the hosts' first-innings total of 393.

The match was first halted after lunch with England cruising on 26/0 and looking firmly on course to build up a sizeable lead.

However, those plans were derailed when they lost openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the span of just three overs as Australia took advantage of favourable conditions in a brief restart, with the tourists' fast bowlers getting the ball to move dangerously.

Pat Cummins dismissed Duckett for 19 after Cameron Green pulled off a spectacular diving catch in the slips.

Three balls later, Crawley (7) followed him off the field after edging a Scott Boland delivery to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, leaving the pair of Joe Root and Ollie Pope on strike — both of whom are yet to get off the mark.

"It was sort of the first time the pitch came out a little bit in three days," England bowler Ollie Robinson said. "If we carried on batting, it might have been a slightly different approach, but still positive... Hopefully we can get the ball moving and bat all day tomorrow. I think anything over 300, we are right in the game."

The outlook for Monday is more promising, with Britain's Met Office predicting a largely rain-free day. Australia's first innings total was seven runs short of England's 393, with Usman Khawaja's mammoth innings coming to an end when he was bowled for 141 by Robinson before lunch. — Reuters