First-ever BUDX NBA House in India to take place in June

First-ever BUDX NBA House in India to take place in June

ANI
Updated At : 07:12 PM May 07, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that the first-ever BUDX NBA House in India, an interactive fan event celebrating the convergence of basketball, music and culture, will take place on June 7 and June 8 at the DOME, SVP Stadium, in Mumbai, as per a release from NBA.

Held in conjunction with the 2025 NBA Finals, the two-day event will feature basketball-themed activities, live musical performances, meet-and-greets with five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton, photo opportunities with the Larry O'Brien Trophy, as well as performances by Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson, the Kings Dancers and the Kings' dunk team.

"The first BUDX NBA House will be a must-visit destination for the passionate NBA fans in India to come together and celebrate their love of the game amid the excitement of the NBA Finals," said NBA Asia Head of Strategy and NBA India Country Head Rajah Chaudhry, as quoted from a release by NBA

"We look forward to bringing this signature showcase of the NBA, music and culture to India at a time when there is incredible momentum around basketball in the country," he added.

BUDX NBA House in India follows previous editions of NBA House held in Brazil, Canada, France, Mexico, the U.S., and the UK. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

