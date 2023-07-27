First ODI: India opt to bowl against West Indies, pacer Mukesh Kumar to make debut

PTI

Barbados, July 27

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the opening ODI, here on Thursday.

For India, pacer Mukesh Kumar will make his ODI debut with Ishan Kishan donning the big gloves. Sanju Samson didn’t find a place in the playing XI.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.

