“First will always be the first”: Pranavi Urs after historic Asian Games Gold in Golf

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Pranavi Urs has always seemed to enjoy breaking barriers. A year ago, she made history in the Indian Golf Premier League by becoming the first woman to win an IGPL title in a mixed professional field. On Saturday, the 23-year-old from Mysuru broke another, far bigger barrier, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold medal at the Asian Games.

The similarities were not lost on Pranavi. The IGPL triumph had given her the experience of competing and winning against a strong field that included men, while the Asian Games demanded something altogether different: four days of golf under the weight of national expectations, with an Asian Games medal at stake on every shot.

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She responded to both challenges in the same manner: by refusing to be overawed. Pranavi, supported by Hero, survived a dramatic final-round scare at Kasugai Country Club East, converting a three-shot overnight advantage into a one-shot victory after a roller-coaster finish. Her even-par 70 saw her finish at 15-under 265, one stroke ahead of China’s Yin Ruoning and Singapore’s Shannon Tan, who finished at 14-under.

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Yin Ruoning won the silver in a play-off. Yin, a six-time LPGA winner and world No. 6, had started the final round four shots behind but suddenly found herself in front after Pranavi suffered a triple bogey on the third. Yin had birdied second and the fourth.

For a player who admitted she had barely slept the previous night and was nervous at the start, it could easily have been the moment when the gold slipped away. Instead, Pranavi remembered the comebacks of her two favourite golfers, Rory McIlroy and Nelly Korda, steadied herself and began the fightback. She birdied the sixth for breathing space, another on the 10th to draw level with Yin and then produced the defining moment on the 13th when her birdie putt appeared to circle the rim before dropping in.

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That birdie put Pranavi back in front at 15-under. Five closing pars later, she had history. Even then, the enormity of the moment took a few seconds to sink in. Pranavi admitted she did not even know she had won until Tan congratulated her. On the 18th, she had needed only a par but left her first putt three feet short before calmly holing out. “I just knew it was either a putt to win or it was a putt to force a playoff,” she said. “All I wanted to do was obviously hole the putt.”

The gold completed a remarkable progression for a player who appears to have a particular appetite for being first. Her IGPL triumph was significant because she had beaten a mixed professional field, establishing that she could not only compete against men but win outright. That experience of competing in an environment where the conventional boundaries between men's and women's golf were blurred added another layer to her development.

Now she has another distinction that will stand alone in Indian golf history. On winning the first Asian Games women’s golf gold for India, she said, “That’s always the goal - to always be the first one to do anything. The first will always be the first, and I’ve always had that motto growing up and I’m just glad I could do it. So yeah, like I said, IGPL was good, but this gold beats it.”

Aditi Ashok had won India’s first women’s individual golf medal at the previous Asian Games, taking silver. In Nagoya, Pranavi went one step further and became the first Indian woman to stand on top of the Asian Games golf podium.

Her victory also ended a 24-year wait for India’s next individual golf gold at the Games since Shiv Kapur’s triumph in 2002. India had earlier won the men’s individual gold through Lakshman Singh in 1982.

And Pranavi is not stopping there. She now plays on the Ladies European Tour and is still chasing her maiden title there, having come close on several occasions. The Asian Games gold, she believes, can provide another push as she heads towards the Hero Women’s Indian Open later this month.

For Pranavi, the pattern is becoming clear, every new stage brings another first to chase. The IGPL gave her a breakthrough against a mixed field. The Asian Games gave her an individual gold that no Indian woman had won before.

The next frontier is the LET. “Maybe I will get it soon,” Pranavi Urs added. After Nagoya, those words carry the unmistakable sound of a golfer who has learned to treat barriers not as limits, but as targets. (ANI)

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