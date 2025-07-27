DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / FISU World University Games: Praveen, Seema land two athletics medals for India

FISU World University Games: Praveen, Seema land two athletics medals for India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:30 AM Jul 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rhine-Ruhr [Germany], July 27 (ANI): Praveen Chithravel and Seema secured a silver medal each during the men's triple jump and women's 5,000 m events at the ongoing FISU World University Games being held in Rhine-Rhur, Germany on Saturday.

Advertisement

Chitravel, 24, record the best effort of 16.66 metres during his second attempt, while it was Australia's Olympian Connor Murphy, who took home the gold with a season-best of 16.77 m, as per Olympics.com.

The India's series of jumps included those of 16.62m, 16.66m and 16.28m, followed by three fouls. He is the current national record holder, with 17.37m, achieved twice, first back in 2023 at Cuba and second time this year during the Federation Cup held in Kochi.

Advertisement

The Indian jumper has enjoyed a consistent season so far, with National Games title in February, clearing the 17-m mark in next two meets and a silver at Asian Athletics Championships held during May. He also securd a win at a European meet earlier this month and has met the entry standard required to enter the World Athletics Championships in September.

Later during the day, Seema's season best 15:35.86 helped her finish behind Julia David-Smith (personal best of 15:34.57) to claim her first international medal in the women's 5,000 metres event.

Advertisement

These two are India's first athletics medals at the event, taking the overall medal count to nine. The 32nd edition of the competition is being held from July 16 to 27 across six German cities. India's 2023 edition in Chengdu was their best-ever, finishing seventh with 26 medals. This included 11 golds, eight of which came in shooting. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts