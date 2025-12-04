DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Fit India partners with Dawn2Dusk for 64-day Run, from India's first Sunrise point to last Sunset point

Fit India partners with Dawn2Dusk for 64-day Run, from India's first Sunrise point to last Sunset point

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:50 PM Dec 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Union Sports Ministry's flagship program, Fit India, has joined hands with Pune-based movement Simple Steps Fitness for 'Dawn2Dusk', a 64-day national movement led by ultra-runner and Fit India Influencer Ashish Kasodekar.

Advertisement

The initiative began on November 24 from the Dong Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, the point where India sees its first sunrise. It is set to conclude on the Republic Day 2026 at Guhar Moti in Gujarat, the nation's last sunset point, as per a press release from SAI Media.

Advertisement

With the collective objective of symbolising unity, engaging communities, resilience and the spirit of a fitter, greener India, it aligns closely with Fit India's vision and Mission LiFE's call for sustainable living. The movement encourages people to embrace fitness as a daily habit while contributing to environmental responsibility.

Advertisement

The joint collaboration is expected to strengthen the Fit India mission by making fitness a lifestyle, encouraging tree plantation and environmental awareness nationwide, building stronger community bonds through inclusive participation, and inspiring a sustainable culture of health, movement, and mindfulness.

Fit India influencer Ashish Kasodekar, known for his Guinness World Record of running 60 marathons in 60 days and his gruelling 555-km La Ultra feat, is traversing multiple states, from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to Bihar, as well as from Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The initiative follows the success of his "Low2High" campaign in 2023, which inspired lakhs to collectively complete 76 lakh km of activity in 76 days.

Advertisement

During the 64-day run, Dawn2Dusk also aims to plant 76,000 trees, joining hands with Grow Tree Foundation, and collectively log 7,60,000 km of running and walking as citizens across the country participate from their own locations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts