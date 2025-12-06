Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Varanasi to celebrate India hosting Commonwealth Games 2030

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) December 6 (ANI): The timeless city of Kashi, known for its spiritual heritage and vibrant culture, will host a special edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle tomorrow (December 7).

This week's special edition celebrates India's official announcement as the host of the Commonwealth Games 2030. Adding to the significance, private security guards will join as special partners.

Dayashankar Mishra, Minister of State, will attend as the chief guest, highlighting the cultural and national significance of this growing fitness initiative in a city that blends ancient traditions with contemporary energy.

Carrying forward Kashi's legacy of art, culture and sporting excellence, the event will also host:

Pandit Sajan Mishra - Padma Bhushan awardee and legendary vocalist of the Banaras Gharana

Sanju Sahaj - noted Banaras Gharana tabla artist

Sunil Singh - Indian weightlifter and silver medallist at the 2025 Asian Youth Weightlifting Championship

Divya Singh - former captain of the Indian Women's Basketball Team and a celebrated sportsperson from Varanasi

Pratima Singh - former India basketball player and part of the renowned Singh Sisters, known for advancing basketball in the country

Pooja Sihag - Indian freestyle wrestler, CWG 2022 bronze medallist and winner of multiple Asian and national medals

Priyanka Goswami - Olympian race walk athlete, CWG 2022 silver medallist and one of India's most accomplished race walkers

Reflecting the energetic spirit of Varanasi's ghats and lanes, this edition will feature national-level fitness sessions, Zumba, dance and yoga, making it one of the city's biggest fitness celebrations. Hundreds of citizens, students, security personnel and cultural enthusiasts are expected to participate.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle began in December 2024 under the guidance of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya. It continues to reinforce Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Fitness Ka Dose, Adha Ghanta Roz" and the nationwide "Fight Against Obesity."

Since its launch, Sundays on Cycle has grown into a public-driven movement. More than 4,000 NaMo Fit India Cycling Clubs and lakhs of citizens cycle regularly and participate each week, turning the initiative into a community-led fitness revolution across India.

As the movement reaches the ancient city of Kashi, it connects modern fitness with living heritage. The Cycling Federation of India, My Bharat and Yogasana Bharat remain weekly partners in spreading the message of fitness for all.

In Varanasi, where history breathes and culture inspires, Fit India Sundays on Cycle becomes more than an event. It becomes a celebration of India's legacy and its collective stride toward a healthier and more active future. (ANI)

