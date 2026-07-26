New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The 83rd edition of the Fit India Movement's flagship initiative, Sundays on Cycle (SoC), was observed across the country with a special theme dedicated to Kargil Vijay Diwas, commemorating the courage, sacrifice and valour of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil War of 1999.

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The nationwide cycling event witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens, youth, students, fitness enthusiasts and serving and retired personnel of the Armed Forces, who came together to honour the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation, according to a press release.

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Fit India commemorated this significant day in the country's history through the length and breadth of the country. Besides the big cities, the event was observed from Leh to Kanyakumari through the Sports Authority of India's training centres, where young athletes joined in to pedal in remembrance of our war heroes.

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In New Delhi, the event served as a moving tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War, bringing together officials and personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force in a symbolic display of unity and remembrance. Participants cycled together to pay homage to the fallen heroes whose sacrifices continue to inspire generations of Indians.

Speaking at the event, Major Shubhanshu Bharadwaj said, "It is gratifying to see so many young people coming together to remember our war heroes. This initiative by the Fit India Movement to bring everyone together is commendable. I am specially happy to see that youngsters are here on a Sunday morning to cycle and spend some time doing fitness activities. If we have to move forward as a nation, it is important for each one of us to be healthy and therefore participating in events like the Sundays on Cycle is a starting point."

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Adding to the significance of the occasion was the participation of students and faculty members from Maitrayee College, University of Delhi, who joined the event as part of their ongoing Diamond Jubilee celebrations. Their presence reflected the strong connection between youth engagement, nation-building and the values of fitness and perseverance.

The event was graced by Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, as the Chief Guest. Addressing participants, he highlighted the importance of fitness, discipline and national service while appreciating the Fit India Movement's efforts to promote healthier lifestyles and community engagement through initiatives such as Sundays on Cycle.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Maitreyi College has emerged as one of the finest colleges of Delhi University because of its focus on sports and extracurricular activities. And on their Diamond Jubilee, they have taken this interest in sports and fitness to a new level by collaborating with the Fit India Movement. I congratulate the college and the movement for making a positive impact on young lives."

The Fit India Movement's Sundays on Cycle initiative has emerged as one of the country's most popular community fitness programmes, encouraging people from all walks of life to embrace cycling and physical activity as part of their daily routine. Since its inception, the initiative has brought together thousands of participants across cities and towns, fostering a culture of health, wellness and environmental consciousness. This edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was also joined by members of the SHOR Foundation.

As a special initiative, Fit India has launched the registration of volunteers to expose the youth to high-level fitness events and sports management. Their efforts and learnings will be acknowledged through Fit India certificates. Many students of Maitreyi College registered under the Fit India club for volunteers through the web portal of Fit India.

Rohit Dwivedi, a young IT executive who is a regular at the Fit India Sundays on Cycle events in Delhi, said that this week's commemoration made him emotional while feeling proud of being an Indian. "Seeing so many army persons cycle with me and hearing the stories of our fallen heroes from those officers present here today gave me a greater sense of responsibility as a young Indian."

Indeed, the 83rd edition stood out as a powerful reminder of the courage of India's Armed Forces and the enduring legacy of the Kargil heroes, while inspiring citizens to adopt healthier and more active lifestyles in the spirit of a stronger and fitter India.

Launched by the Government of India, the Fit India Movement aims to encourage citizens to integrate physical activity and fitness into their everyday lives. Fit India Sundays on Cycle, envisioned by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). (ANI)

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