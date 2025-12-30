DT
PT
Home / Sports / Fit India's 'Sundays on Cycle' marks 55 consecutive editions, draws over 22 million participants

ANI
Updated At : 03:40 PM Dec 30, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Under the Fit India Movement, Sundays on Cycle (SoC) has gained strong momentum as a weekly fitness initiative. As of December 30, 2026, the programme has successfully completed 55 consecutive editions, reflecting sustained public participation and a continued commitment to fitness, according to a release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Sundays on Cycle is a flagship initiative under the Fit India Movement, which was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29, 2019. The movement aims to make fitness a part of everyday life and to build a fit and healthy India by encouraging physical activity and wellness.

Over time, Sundays on Cycle has reached almost the entire country. Around 700 districts have hosted cycling events, including challenging regions like Kargil, where people cycled in temperatures as low as -10°C.

The initiative has seen huge participation, with over 22 million citizens taking part at more than 1.81 lakh locations across urban and rural India. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Nagaland to Gujarat, people have come together, making it a strong symbol of national unity.

The first anniversary of Sundays on Cycle was celebrated across India, with a main event in Puducherry led by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. The movement has also encouraged the growth of cycling culture, with cycling clubs increasing to nearly 5,000 NaMo Fit India Cycling Clubs.

People from all sections of society--students, teachers, doctors, government employees, police forces, Armed Forces personnel, MPs and community groups--have actively participated. Many sportspersons, actors, and public figures have also joined, inspiring more citizens to take part.

Notable participants include: The Great Khali, PR Sreejesh, Sharath Kamal, Rani Rampal, Salima Tete, Lovlina Borgohain, Jackie Shroff, Rahul Bose, Gul Panag, Sharvari, Madhurima Tuli, Manchu Manoj, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Fit India Icons include Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Rohit Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

To further promote cycling and reduce pollution and traffic congestion, a Carbon Credit Incentivisation Programme has been introduced through the Fit India Mobile App. The app tracks cycling activity and awards carbon credits based on movement. These credits can be redeemed for financial incentives and rewards, with top cyclists recognised through a monthly leaderboard. During the first anniversary celebrations, three Cycling Leaders of the Month were awarded brand-new bicycles.

Fit India also encourages institutions to create vehicle-free zones, allowing only cycling and walking within campuses. This initiative has already been implemented at Sawai Madho Singh Stadium, Jaipur, Rajgir Sports Complex, the Infosys campus and several IIT campuses, with more institutions expected to follow.

Large-scale SoC events are now being organised in cities such as Jaipur, Varanasi, Goa, Puducherry, and Kolkata, with active support from state governments. Citizen participation continues to rise steadily, reflecting the movement's growing influence.

The broader impact of the Fit India Movement is visible in national celebrations as well. Participation in National Sports Day 2025 surged to 3 crore, up from just 10 lakh earlier. International Women's Day was celebrated as a week-long programme across educational institutions, while International Yoga Day saw over 55,000 participants across 450+ locations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

