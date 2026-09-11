Fitness, injuries put Athletics Federation of India in tough spot ahead of Asian Games

Fitness and form ahead of the Asian Games have put the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in a spot of bother. The selection committee, headed by former president Adille Sumariwalla, has already deliberated on bringing about changes to the team.

Javelin star Annu Rani, despite winning the Indian Athletics Final Series in New Delhi on Thursday, has not been selected. Her winning throw of 57.50 metres fell short of the qualifying mark of 57.62m set by the AFI.

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Moreover, sprinter Nithya Gandhe, who was named as part of the women’s 4x100m relay, has been dropped from the squad over poor form. Nithya finished ninth in the 100m final on Thursday.

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However, the biggest worry for the AFI is the number of injury concerns in the squad. Triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, one of the favourites for the gold in Aichi-Nagoya, has suffered a calf injury, while Yashas Palaksha, who was to take part in the 400m hurdles, has a foot injury.

Similarly, Commonwealth Games silver medallist and high jumper Sarvesh Kushare, and women’s 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji have niggles. Long jumper Shahnavaz Khan, too, has suffered an injury.

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“The selection committee met and reviewed the situation and has tasked chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair to get the full picture on the injuries,” said a source in the know of the situation.

The selection committee is supposed to meet again on Friday or Saturday to take a final call on the availability of all the injured athletes. If they are unavailable, the committee will name replacements.

Avinash Sable selected

Avinash Sable, who was making a comeback from a knee injury suffered 14 months ago, has sealed his place for the Asian Games after winning the 3000m steeplechase competition. His timing of 8:32.39 was better than the qualifying standard of 8:36.57 set by the AFI.

Abhishek Pal, who has been issued a notice by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) for the presence of clomiphene, a drug used to treat female infertility, has been dropped from the team. Pal was to take part in both the 5,000m and 10,000m competitions.

Meanwhile, in javelin, Yashvir Singh’s participation as a replacement athlete has been cleared by the Sports Ministry. Singh will replace javelin ace Neeraj Chopra, who suffered an ankle ligament tear last month.