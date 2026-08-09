Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 9 (ANI): Brazilians have a word for football played with soul rather than just intent: joga bonito, the beautiful game. It is not a phrase reserved for World Cup finals or Copacabana beach kickabouts.

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It is a philosophy, drilled into players from the moment they first touch a ball on a cracked concrete court, where the games are tight, the space is smaller than a yard, and flair is not decoration but survival, as per a press release.

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On a Friday night in Ranchi, SC Delhi's faithful got a crash course in exactly what that phrase means, courtesy of a Brazilian forward most of them had never heard of before kickoff.

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By the 13th minute, Rodriguinho had a hat-trick. On his first start for the club. In a shirt he had barely had time to break in.

He was not finished. Two more goals followed before the night was through, one of them a curling effort from the edge of the box that dipped and swerved past a helpless goalkeeper as if it had been choreographed rather than struck. By the final whistle, SC Delhi had put seven past Defenders FC without reply, five of them off the boot of a player the scoreboard operator probably had to double-check the spelling of.

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Ask Rodriguinho about it, though, and the swagger disappears. What is left is something quieter, and more considered.

"This is the result of the belief that everybody had in the team," he says. "I would like to thank all the coaching staff for their teachings and support."

Some stages simply carry more weight than others, and the Durand Cup is one of them. Founded in 1888 in the pine-scented hills of Shimla, it is Asia's oldest football tournament and the third-oldest on the planet, a competition that has survived two world wars, the birth of a nation, and more than a century of the sport reinventing itself around it.

Its record books read like folklore: Mohammedan Sporting becoming the first civilian club to lift the trophy, a teenage Bhaichung Bhutia announcing his genius with a bicycle kick that Indian football still talks about decades later.

His first goal was a piece of pure craft, a pass cushioned dead on the chest, a spin that left his marker grasping at shadow, a left-footed finish threaded into the bottom corner with the calm of a man posting a letter. The second arrived barely sixty seconds later, a first-time strike off a ball sliced through the defence with surgical precision. The third followed soon after, tapped in from close range to complete a hat-trick before some fans had even settled into their seats.

There is a certain discipline to that kind of finishing, the sort Brazilian forwards often trace back to tight, fast, small-sided street football, where there is no time to think and no room to miss. Watching Rodriguinho slide into pockets of space that should not have existed, it showed.

For SC Delhi, the numbers mattered as much as the theatre. The win sent them to the summit of Group C with maximum points from two matches, and edged them a stride closer to the knockout rounds of a tournament every club in the country wants stitched permanently into its history.

None of this arrived by chance. Long before he ever set foot on Indian turf, Rodriguinho had made a calculated bet on a country most of his countrymen still know only in fragments.

"In Brazil, we are always keeping an eye on the Asian market," he explains. "India has been growing more and more, with more and more players coming here. There are also a lot of Brazilian players with big names who have played in India. So, we had some knowledge about Indian football, and I believed in the Delhi project. I was happy that they believed in me."

Belief is the word that keeps surfacing in conversation with him, threading through nearly everything he says, about his teammates, about his coaching staff, about a club that chose to gamble on a forward the Indian football public had barely heard of before this tournament. The gamble has already begun to look less like a risk and more like foresight.

Uprooting a life across continents rarely comes without friction, and Rodriguinho does not pretend otherwise. The food took adjusting to, he admits with a small laugh. But it is the people he has met since touching down in India, warm and endlessly inquisitive, who have made the transition feel less like an ocean crossed, and more like a door opened.

"I am getting along very well with the people here," he says. "They are very open and talkative. They are very curious. They want to learn, and they want to listen. I am having a great time with them."

It is a small admission, but it tells you something about how a footballer finds his rhythm in unfamiliar surroundings. The freedom he played with under the Ranchi floodlights did not arrive out of nowhere. It was built quietly, off the pitch, in an easy rapport with a country that is still learning how to say his name and clearly enjoying the process.

Ask him whose game he studies, and the answer comes in two layers. Neymar remains the idol, the Canarinho number ten every young Brazilian forward grows up chasing on the small screen. ("Canarinho," canary, is the affectionate nickname for Brazil's national team, a nod to their famous yellow shirt.) But when he talks about his own instincts on the ball, a different name surfaces.

"I think my profile is very similar to Matheus Cunha," he says. "He can play in different positions in the front. He can play as the only striker, and he can also play between the lines. I get a lot of inspiration from him because he is a very versatile player."

That versatility was written all over Ranchi, where he drifted between the lines like smoke finding gaps in a doorway, dropping deep to link the play one moment and arriving in the box with perfect timing the next. Pressed to describe himself in a single phrase, he does not pause.

"I can describe myself with one word: I am someone who finishes actions," he says. "I want to improve everything."

Peel away the finishing and the footwork, and what remains, by his own account, is refreshingly uncomplicated.

"I am a simple person. I like to always be smiling and to have good energy," he says. Then, almost as an afterthought, he lets slip a detail that surprises. "I love samba. I can play a little."

It fits. Samba, after all, is built on the same instinct that made Rodriguinho's finishing look so natural on Friday night, rhythm married to improvisation, structure loose enough to leave room for something beautiful to happen inside it. "I am a very simple person, very open and very happy," he adds. "I want to live with everybody in peace and happiness."

One night does not make a season, and Rodriguinho seems to know this better than anyone reading the headlines. But five goals, on a full debut, in a tournament old enough to have watched the birth of modern India itself, is not the kind of thing that fades quietly.

SC Delhi now sit atop their group, a quarter-final place within touching distance, and in their new Brazilian forward they appear to have unearthed something rare: a player who finishes actions, and who has just begun writing his own into a hundred and thirty-five years of history.

Brazil gave the world joga bonito. On a Friday night in Ranchi, Rodriguinho gave Delhi a taste of it, five times over. The samba can wait. There is still football to be played. (ANI)

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