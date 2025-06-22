DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Five in the lead after Round 6; Aansh, Madhesh lead juniors

Five in the lead after Round 6; Aansh, Madhesh lead juniors

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:45 PM Jun 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Overnight leaders, GM Lalit Babu (India) and IM Arsen Davtyan (Armenia) could gain no supremacy over the other and ended their match in a balanced draw, leaving the door open for others to climb into the lead after Round 6 of the Rs 40 lakh prize money Aurionpro International Grandmaster and Junior Chess Tournament at the World Trade Centre.

Advertisement

After six rounds, five players are tied at 5.5/6, setting up a thrilling race to the finish, as per a press release.

In one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, IM Nayaka Buddhidharma (Indonesia), held top seed GM Levan Pantsulaia (Georgia) to a well-earned draw.

Advertisement

In other matches, GM Manuel Petrosyan (Armenia) took full advantage, winning a fine game with the White pieces against Alexander Slizhevsky (Russia), while GM Aleksej Aleksandrov (Belarus) also made a statement by defeating GM Luka Paichadze (Georgia) in convincing fashion.

In the Under-13 section, both FM Aansh Nandan Nerurkar and CM Madhesh Kumar maintained their unbeaten records after a hard-fought draw on the top board. They continue to share the lead with 5.5/6 points apiece.

Advertisement

A tight chase pack of six players on 5.0/6 -- including CM Madhvendra Sharma, Shaunak Badole, Aadik Lenin, Adhiraj Mitra, Advik Agrawal, and Ramanuja Mishra -- keeps the competition fierce heading into the final three rounds. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts