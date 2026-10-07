Five international stars to headline Archery Premier League Season 2

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The second season of the Archery Premier League (APL) is set to feature a strong international line-up, with five Olympic medallists, world champions and former world number ones joining India’s leading archers in Hyderabad.

Turkey’s Olympic champion Mete Gazoz, Brazil’s Marcus D’Almeida, Dutch compound star Mike Schloesser, Great Britain’s Ella Gibson and Mexico’s Alejandra Valencia will add considerable international experience to the competition, which will be contested in the league’s fast-paced 15-second format, said a release.

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Gazoz, who will represent defending champions Rajputana Royals, became Turkey’s first Olympic archery champion at Tokyo 2020 before adding the World Championship title in 2023. The 27-year-old, a former world No. 1 and multiple World Cup stage winner, also claimed a men’s team bronze at Paris 2024.

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D’Almeida will turn out for Chola Chiefs and brings an impressive record in recurve archery. The Brazilian became the first archer from his country to reach the world No. 1 ranking in 2023 and has won three World Championship medals, including silver in 2021 and 2025 and bronze in 2023. He also won the World Cup Final in 2023 and was named World Archery’s Best Archer of the year.

Mighty Marathas will have Dutch compound star Mike Schloesser in their ranks alongside India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara. Nicknamed ‘Mister Perfect’, Schloesser became the first man to shoot a perfect 600 in compound archery. The former world No. 1 and World Champion is also a multiple World Cup Final winner.

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Rajputana Royals will also have world No. 1 women’s compound archer Gibson in their squad. The British archer has won multiple World Cup stage titles and a World Cup Final, while also holding the world record for a 15-arrow match. Her quick shooting style is expected to suit the APL’s 15-second format.

Valencia, meanwhile, will bolster the Mighty Marathas’ recurve contingent. A three-time Olympian, the Mexican has won bronze medals in mixed team at Tokyo 2020 and women’s team at Paris 2024, besides claiming a silver at the World Championships.

With the five international stars joining India’s Asian Games medallists and other leading domestic archers, Season 2 of the APL is set to bring a blend of Olympic pedigree and global experience to Hyderabad. (ANI)

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