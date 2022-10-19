Five months were not enough to get ready: Dennerby

PTI

Bhubaneswar, October 18

Five months of preparation were not enough for the Indian team to get ready for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, said head coach Thomas Dennerby.

India crashed out of the tournament with three successive defeats, conceding as many as 16 goals.

"We have been away from our family since March, trying to have a good performance, but we need to accept the fact that these five months were not enough to get ready to really challenge the best teams," Dennerby said after India's 0-5 loss to Brazil in their last group match on Monday.

India were awarded a spot in the World Cup main draw by the virtue of being the hosts, and ended their campaign without scoring a goal.

"For India, the tournament is over," the 63-year-old said. "There is no chance to come to the knockout stage. Of course, it is always painful to leave the World Cup in the group stage. In one way, I am still proud of the girls because they were putting in the extra effort, working very hard and trying their very best," the coach added.

Prior to the match against Brazil, India had conceded eight goals in their opening match against USA and three against Morocco.

"India has a good chance to be a top team in Asia. You have talented players enough and we showed that today, but they need time," Dennerby said.

"They need to come to a good environment where they do training sessions every single day. It can't be like working very, very hard for two-three months and then stop two-three months and go back again because you'll always reach the same level. The consistency and playing regularly is what we need to have,” he added.