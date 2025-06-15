"Flag has to fly higher on its own soil": Neeraj Chopra ahead of NC Classic 2025

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Ahead of the Neeraj Chopra (NC) Classic in Bengaluru, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra expressed his emotions for the tournament where he said that the national flag has to fly higher on its own soil.

The NC Classic was originally slated to be held on May 24 but was later postponed to July 5 due to the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

"Once upon a time, there was a dream that the Indian flag should fly high proudly in front of the world. Even today, it is the same dream, but the stage has changed. Now, that flag has to fly higher on its own soil, among its own people," Neeraj Chopra said in a video posted by Neeraj Chopra Classic on Instagram.

"Neeraj Chopra Classic is an event where every javelin not only falls on the ground, but also writes history. See, the world's best javelin throwers, on the same ground, for a new Taj," the javelin thrower added.

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will headline the meet named in his honour. The Indian athlete will face stiff competition from some of the sport's biggest names.

The organisers of the event confirmed a 12-member entry list for the inaugural NC Classic on Friday, as per the Olympics.com.

The roster remains nearly identical to the original entry list released prior to the postponement, with just one change - Japan's Genki Dean has been replaced by Poland's Martin Konecny.

Anderson Peters, Thomas Rohler, and Julius Yego - the 2015 world champion and Rio 2016 silver medallist - will participate as originally planned.

The line-up also includes Pan American Games champion Curtis Thompson of the USA, Brazil's Luiz Mauricio da Silva and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage.

Meanwhile, Asian Games medallist Kishore Jena, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Sahil Silwal will represent the local challenge alongside Neeraj.

Sachin Yadav recently won the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, Republic of Korea, finishing behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

The NC Classic, co-organised by Neeraj Chopra, JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and World Athletics (WA), will be held at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

It was originally set to be hosted by Panchkula's Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Neeraj's home state of Haryana but was later moved due to issues with the floodlights at the initial venue.

Classified as a WA 'A' category or Continental Tour Gold-level meet, the NC Classic will be the highest-tier international athletics event hosted in India.

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 entry list:

Neeraj Chopra (IND).

Anderson Peters (GRN).

Luiz Mauricio da Silva (BRA).

Thomas Rohler (GER).

Curtis Thompson (USA).

Martin Konecny (POL).

Julius Yego (KEN).

Rumesh Pathirage (SRI).

Sachin Yadav (IND).

Rohit Yadav (IND).

Sahil Silwal (IND).

Kishore Jena (IND). (ANI)

