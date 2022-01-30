Flames in the Ash

MELBOURNE, January 29

Ash Barty tamed big-hitting American Danielle Collins to win the Australian Open today and end the home nation’s 44-year wait for a singles champion.

Collins wipes tears while addressing the crowd. Reuters

Barty’s adoring fans, many of them in green and gold, flocked to Melbourne Park in anticipation of celebrating ‘Australia Day’ for a second time in three days.

The 25-year-old did not disappoint and she had fans all around Australia roaring and jumping for joy when she fought back from 5-1 down in the second set to complete a 6-3 7-6(2) victory and win her third Grand Slam title.

She became the first Australian to be crowned singles champion at the Grand Slam since Chris O’Neil captured the women’s title in 1978.

O’Neil was present in the stands cheering as the crowd on the flooodlit Rod Laver Arena erupted when Barty converted her first matchpoint with a forehand crosscourt winner and screamed “Yes” in delight.

Fittingly, organisers had arranged for Barty to receive the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup from her idol, mentor and fellow indigenous Australian, Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

“This is a dream come true for me, and I am so proud to be an Aussie,” said Barty, who teared up when Goolagong Cawley was announced as the trophy presenter.

Barty came into the contest having won 11 of her past 13 finals and had conceded just 21 games during the past fortnight, dropping serve only once. She also had a 3-1 head-to-head lead against the 28-year-old American. — Reuters