Flat draw sets up Oval finale

AHMEDABAD, March 13

India maintained their vice-like grip on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series victory against Australia after the fourth and final Test ended in a stalemate today.

The icing on the cake was a place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia in June albeit with a little favour from New Zealand earlier in the day. Kane Williamson helped New Zealand pull off a last-ball thriller in Christchurch, dashing Sri Lanka’s hopes of making the WTC final with a 2-0 series sweep against Tim Southee’s men.

It was India’s 16th consecutive Test series victory on home soil and they have held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2016-17.

India had put themselves in an unbeatable position with a first-innings lead of 91 but their chances of a third victory in the series hinged on an Australia collapse.

But the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium did not deteriorate as much as their spinners would have liked.

Travis Head smashed 90 and forged a 139-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne, who made 63 not out, to steer Australia to safety before the teams agreed on a draw.

“It was a really hard fought series,” India coach Rahul Dravid said. “Australia is a very good team. They’ve come here well prepared, they are the No. 1 side in the world. To be able to compete with them, to be able to get the better of them, even though it was in our conditions... I couldn’t be prouder,” he added.

With a draw looming in Ahmedabad, Dravid said they were following the match in Christchurch. “Nice also to make the World Test Championship final. It’s not easy. Over two years, you got to produce results home and away,” he said.

India milked their home advantage against Australia and rolled out raging turners that suited their spinners. Each of the first three Tests ended inside three days, prompting criticism of the pitches where spinners from both sides ruled the roost.

The pitch in Ahmedabad proved another extreme where only 21 wickets fell in five days before the contest petered out to a dull draw.

It has been a tough tour for Australia, who were laid low by a series of injury and other issues.

Quick Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green missed the first two Tests with finger injuries, while paceman Josh Hazlewood returned home without playing a match.

Their off-colour opener David Warner fractured his elbow in the second Test and returned home ending a poor series.

Regular skipper Pat Cummins also flew home after the second Test to be with his ailing mother who passed away last week leaving Smith in charge of a battered squad.

Smith felt their defeat despite initially dominating the second Test in New Delhi hurt them in the series.

“Guys were pretty upset with the way we went away from our methods in that game, it was disappointing,” Smith said. “Obviously at that point we knew there was plenty to still play for in the series and guys responded really well and as a group we are proud of the way we bounced back and played some good cricket in the last couple of Test matches.”

Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his painstaking 186, his first Test hundred since November 2019. Spin teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared the Player of the Series award.

The teams will now clash in a three-match ODI series beginning in Mumbai on Friday. — Reuters

The expectations that I have for myself as a player are more important to me. I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. I also need to justify why I am there on the field. I think in Test cricket I wasn’t able to play with my tempo and template that I have played with for the last 10 years for a while now. So that was the one thing I was trying to do. — Virat Kohli

Scoreboard

Aus 1st innings 480

India 1st innings 571

Aus 2nd innings (Overnight 3/0)

M Kuhnemann lbw b Ashwin 6

T Head b Patel 90

M Labuschagne not out 63

Steven Smith not out 10

Extras: (b 4, lb 1, nb 1) 6

Total: (2 wickets decl, 78.1 overs) 175

FoW: 1-14, 2-153

Bowling O M R W

Ravichandran Ashwin 24 9 58 1

Ravindra Jadeja 20 7 34 0

Mohammed Shami 8 1 19 0

Axar Patel 19 8 36 1

Umesh Yadav 5 0 21 0

Shubman Gill 1.1 0 1 0

Cheteshwar Pujara 1 0 1 0

Player of the Match: Virat Kohli

Players of the Series: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja