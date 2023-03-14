 Flat draw sets up Oval finale : The Tribune India

Flat draw sets up Oval finale

India win series 2-1 with draw, qualify for WTC final against Australia after NZ beat SL

Flat draw sets up Oval finale

India’s players celebrate with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the fourth Test in Ahmedabad on Monday. PTI



AHMEDABAD, March 13

India maintained their vice-like grip on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series victory against Australia after the fourth and final Test ended in a stalemate today.

The icing on the cake was a place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia in June albeit with a little favour from New Zealand earlier in the day. Kane Williamson helped New Zealand pull off a last-ball thriller in Christchurch, dashing Sri Lanka’s hopes of making the WTC final with a 2-0 series sweep against Tim Southee’s men.

It was India’s 16th consecutive Test series victory on home soil and they have held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2016-17.

India had put themselves in an unbeatable position with a first-innings lead of 91 but their chances of a third victory in the series hinged on an Australia collapse.

But the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium did not deteriorate as much as their spinners would have liked.

Travis Head smashed 90 and forged a 139-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne, who made 63 not out, to steer Australia to safety before the teams agreed on a draw.

“It was a really hard fought series,” India coach Rahul Dravid said. “Australia is a very good team. They’ve come here well prepared, they are the No. 1 side in the world. To be able to compete with them, to be able to get the better of them, even though it was in our conditions... I couldn’t be prouder,” he added.

With a draw looming in Ahmedabad, Dravid said they were following the match in Christchurch. “Nice also to make the World Test Championship final. It’s not easy. Over two years, you got to produce results home and away,” he said.

India milked their home advantage against Australia and rolled out raging turners that suited their spinners. Each of the first three Tests ended inside three days, prompting criticism of the pitches where spinners from both sides ruled the roost.

The pitch in Ahmedabad proved another extreme where only 21 wickets fell in five days before the contest petered out to a dull draw.

It has been a tough tour for Australia, who were laid low by a series of injury and other issues.

Quick Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green missed the first two Tests with finger injuries, while paceman Josh Hazlewood returned home without playing a match.

Their off-colour opener David Warner fractured his elbow in the second Test and returned home ending a poor series.

Regular skipper Pat Cummins also flew home after the second Test to be with his ailing mother who passed away last week leaving Smith in charge of a battered squad.

Smith felt their defeat despite initially dominating the second Test in New Delhi hurt them in the series.

“Guys were pretty upset with the way we went away from our methods in that game, it was disappointing,” Smith said. “Obviously at that point we knew there was plenty to still play for in the series and guys responded really well and as a group we are proud of the way we bounced back and played some good cricket in the last couple of Test matches.”

Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his painstaking 186, his first Test hundred since November 2019. Spin teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared the Player of the Series award.

The teams will now clash in a three-match ODI series beginning in Mumbai on Friday. — Reuters

The expectations that I have for myself as a player are more important to me. I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. I also need to justify why I am there on the field. I think in Test cricket I wasn’t able to play with my tempo and template that I have played with for the last 10 years for a while now. So that was the one thing I was trying to do. — Virat Kohli

Scoreboard

Aus 1st innings 480

India 1st innings 571

Aus 2nd innings (Overnight 3/0)

M Kuhnemann lbw b Ashwin 6

T Head b Patel 90

M Labuschagne not out 63

Steven Smith not out 10

Extras: (b 4, lb 1, nb 1) 6

Total: (2 wickets decl, 78.1 overs) 175

FoW: 1-14, 2-153

Bowling O M R W

Ravichandran Ashwin 24 9 58 1

Ravindra Jadeja 20 7 34 0

Mohammed Shami 8 1 19 0

Axar Patel 19 8 36 1

Umesh Yadav 5 0 21 0

Shubman Gill 1.1 0 1 0

Cheteshwar Pujara 1 0 1 0

Player of the Match: Virat Kohli

Players of the Series: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik'

2
Punjab

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test

3
Punjab

Big action by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in TET irregularities case; 2 GNDU professors suspended

4
Business

2 days after authorities closed Silicon Valley Bank, New York's Signature Bank shut down in 3rd largest failure in US banking history

5
Entertainment

India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

6
Nation

India to train Taliban officials for first time

7
Nation

Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court

8
Punjab

Discontinue water to other states, ensure MSP, demand Punjab farmers; hold protest march in New Delhi

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary's wife Karamjit Kaur

10
Nation

68,000 cases picked up for e-verification for income mismatch in AIS, ITR for 2019-20

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

Top News

Uproar over Rahul’s London remark

Uproar in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's London remark

BJP demands apology | Opposition seeks JPC on Adani | Both H...

After SVB, New York-based Signature Bank collapses too

After SVB, New York-based Signature Bank collapses too

India remains world’s top arms importer: Report

India remains world's top arms importer: Report

Sweden-based think tank SIPRI says India accounts for 11% of...

India’s ties with China complex, says MEA

India's ties with China complex, says Ministry of External Affairs

Pay ~1.56 cr for delay in flat possession: HRERA to realtor

Pay Rs 1.56 cr for delay in flat possession: HRERA to realtor


Cities

View All

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

Canada-based man, kin pose as gangster’s aides, threaten resident

Medical college seeks probe into student suicide case

Travel agent opens fire at client over money

G20 cleanup: MC removes encroachments on GT Road

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Now, submit papers, files to RLA Chandigarh online

Entry, Licence Fee: Authority fails to recover Rs 4.23 crore from Ola, Uber

Chandigarh plans hostel at GMCH-32 south campus

Two residents of Patiala die in truck-car collision

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

AAP begins drive to expose BJP’s ‘misuse’ of central agencies

3 held in Noida with Rs 25L drugs

Early bird Cong picks Chaudhary’s widow for Jalandhar LS byelection

Early bird Congress picks Santokh Chaudhary's widow for Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection

District Badminton Association raises issue of 8 shops in Hansraj stadium with Jalandhar MC

Demolition drive halted in Jalandhar after MLA's intervention

PSPCL employees rely on 'jugaad' for repair work in Talwara

Kin of patient who died during treatment at private hospital protest in Jalandhar

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

Plastic reverse vending machines at Civil Hospital gathering dust

Two arrested with 30 kg of poppy husk

MC confiscates 70-kg plastic bags, razes encroachments

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

After 12 attempts, Patiala MC to reduce No. of sites, price to allocate advertisement tender

3 held with 2-kg opium, intoxicants in Patiala

Mobile phones seized from four jail inmates in Patiala

Bridging skill gap need of the hour: Professor