Flawless display puts Oz on cusp of semis

PTI

Gqeberha (South Africa): Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy struck unbeaten half-centuries as defending champions Australia thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to virtually qualify for the semifinals of the Women’s T20 World Cup here today. Medium-pacer Megan Schutt (4/24) returned with a four-wicket haul as Australia dished out a clinical bowling display to restrict Sri Lanka to 112/8 after opting to bowl. It turned out to be a cakewalk for Australia as Healy and and Mooney shared an unbeaten 113-run opening stand to chase down the target in 15.5 overs.