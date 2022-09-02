Suryakumar Yadav has no problem playing anywhere in packed line-up

PTI

DUBAI, September 1

Suryakumar Yadav believes teams must be flexible to master cricket’s 20-overs format and is fine with a floating position in India’s batting line-up, the explosive batsman said.

Yadav smashed an unbeaten 68 off 26 balls as holders India thumped minnows Hong Kong by 40 runs on Wednesday to sail into the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup with their second successive win.

On a slow track where other batsmen could not really break loose, Yadav helped India overcome a sluggish start in an incendiary knock coming at No. 4.

Pundits see merit in promoting the 31-year-old ahead of Virat Kohli, who made a sedate 59 not out, but Yadav said he was not fussy about his slot in the order.

“I’m really flexible to bat at any number,” said the Player of the Match, currently third in the official rankings for T20 batters. “In fact I’ve told the coach and the captain – ‘play me anywhere, just let me play’,” he added.

With an eye on the T20 World Cup in Australia beginning next month, India have been constantly rejigging their batting line-up to identify a winning combination. “We are trying a lot of things and experimenting a lot, and it’s better to try those things out in matches like this than in the nets,” Yadav said. “What would be an ideal total, what type of tempo we need to set in the middle overs, how to finish it ... everything was crystal clear.”

‘A heart-warming gesture’

Architect of India’s win, Yadav was left humbled by the ‘heart-warming’ gesture from Kohli who doffed his hat to his compatriot following his knock.

His sensational innings, encrusted with six sixes and as many fours, overshadowed the 44-ball 59 innings by Kohli, who bowed to Yadav in appreciation and also looked towards the dressing room, saying ‘kya hai yeh’ (what is this man?) after India’s innings.

“It was a heart-warming gesture from Virat Kohli. I have never experienced it. I was wondering why he wasn’t walking ahead and then when I realised, I asked him to walk together. He is much more experienced than me,” Yadav would say at the post-match press conference. — Agencies

SL qualify for Super 4s

Duba: Tail-ender Asitha Fernando showed exceptional composure under pressure to hit two match-defining boundaries that took Sri Lanka to the Super 4s of the Asia Cup with a thrilling two-wicket victory over Bangladesh here today. Chasing 184, Kusal Mendis (60) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (45) set up the victory as Fernando finished the job.

#Cricket #virat kohli