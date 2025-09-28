"Flight land kara di": Bumrah does 'airplane crash' celebration after dismissing Rauf during Asia Cup final

Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI): During the title clash against Pakistan for the Asia Cup, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah pulled out an "airplane crash" celebration after dismissing Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf, who had come under fire for his provocative gestures during the Super Four stage clash between the arch rivals.

Rauf was Bumrah's first victim and overall ninth in the match. After castling his stump, Bumrah used his hand to gesture a plane crashing, which was in a way a direct response to what Rauf did during the Super Four clash not so long ago.

When Rauf was fielding during the Super Four clash just a week back, he responded to the jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his fingers to indicate "0-6", a reference to Pakistan's groundless claims that they downed six Indian fighter jets during the four-day clash at the border after India's Operation Sindoor in May this year.

Rauf's reaction spread like wildfire, and videos of his gesture went viral on social media. The 31-year-old drew flak from numerous Indian fans, who trolled and lampooned him for his action. During the incident, Rauf was teased by the fans with the chants of "Virat Kohli", as the legendary batter had hit him for two successive sixes during a tense run-chase of 160 runs at Melbourne during the T20 World Cup 2022, one of which has been described by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the 'Shot of the Century'.

The Bharat Army, the official Team India Supporters Group, which often goes to the team's matches to cheer for them in large numbers, also posted the celebration on their X, saying, "Wicket Down", using a wink emoji.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, also known for his back-and-forth exchanges with Pakistan players, also posted on X, "Flight land Kara di Bumrah ne (Bumrah made the flight land).

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to field first. An 84-run stand between Sahidzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave Pakistan the headstart they needed. However, thanks to the magic of spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30) in the middle overs, Pakistan faced a collapse from 113/1 in 12.4 overs to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, with Bumrah (2/25) also getting the final two wickets.

India needs 147 runs to win the Asia Cup title. (ANI)

